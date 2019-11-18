Ponce de Leon Boulevard roadway changes meeting today

A public hearing regarding proposed changes to the roadway on US-1/SR-5, from SR-207 to the St. Augustine north city gates, will be held today at the St. Johns County Health and Human Services Building, Muscovy Conference Room, 200 San Sebastian View, St. Augustine, FL 32084.

Attendees will have the opportunity to view displays and discuss the proposed changes with project staff and consultants during an open house from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. A formal public comment period will begin at 6:00 p.m.

Proposed improvements include permanently closing the median openings on U.S. 1 at Daniels Street, Everett Street, Grove Avenue and Rohde Avenue to improve safety and meet current design manual criteria. In addition, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) is proposing to convert on-street parking to buffered bicycle lanes on U.S. 1 from State Road 207 to the St. Augustine city gates.

Project documents will be available for review at tonight’s public hearing and online at www.nflroads.com. Attendees who complete a speaker’s card will be given the opportunity to make an oral statement that will become part of the public hearing record. Persons wishing to submit written statements or other exhibits in place of or in addition to oral statements may do so at the hearing or by sending them to Eric Shimer, 2198 Edison Avenue Jacksonville, Florida 32204. All exhibits or statements postmarked on or before November 28, 2019 will become part of the hearing record.

Public participation is solicited without regard to race, color, national origin, age, sex, religion, disability or family status. Persons who require accommodations under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) or who require translation services (at no charge) should contact Bianca Speights at least seven days in advance at (904) 831-3368 or bianca.speights@dot.state.fl.us