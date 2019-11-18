Ideas to help you explore the Historic Coast of Florida

Historic City News readers know that on Florida’s Historic Coast, some of the most memorable natural wonders, historic sites and family adventures are free. Plus, there’s a ton of fun to be enjoyed for just $10 or less per person. Here are some of the best activities, attractions, and tours on Florida’s Historic Coast.

Daily

Art Galleries and Special Museum Tours and Exhibits

Art and culture can be found on every corner of Florida’s Historic Coast. For a complete list of special museum exhibits, art galleries, shows and other heritage cultural experiences, please visit www.HistoricCoastCulture.com

Wednesday, November 20

Guided Bird Walk

Meet the birds at Anastasia State Park, proudly part of the Great Florida Birding and Wildlife Trail! This fun and informative walk takes place from 8-10 a.m. and is open to participants of all birding levels. Participants will observe a diverse variety of shore birds, marsh birds, and hammock birds by walking the beach, boardwalks, nature trails, and other areas. Please dress for the weather and bring binoculars, water, comfortable walking shoes, and a field guide if you have one. Meet at the Island Beach Shop & Grill pavilion located at the end of the main park drive. This event is weather permitting and subject to cancellation. The program is free with regular park admission fee. ($8.00 per vehicle. Limit 2-8 people per vehicle. $4.00 per single-occupant vehicle. $2.00 per pedestrians, bicyclists, extra passengers, passengers in vehicle with holder of Annual Individual Entrance Pass). 300 Anastasia Park Road, St. Augustine 904-461-2033

Marineland River-to-Sea Preserve Trail Walk

Join a GTM Research Reserve guide from 9 – 11 a.m. to see the changes wrought by Hurricanes Irma and Matthew. Then, step into the ancient Florida coastal woodlands along the preserve trail and learn how Native Americans once thrived there on nature’s bounty. Your GTM Research Reserve interpretive guide will point out indigenous plants bordering the trail to the Matanzas River where the mangroves grow. Look for the GTM Field Office sign, just South of Marineland Dolphin Adventure (across from the ocean). The event is free, but online registration is required. 9741 Oceanshore Blvd., Marineland 904-823-4500

Thursday, November 21

Lightner After Hours: Of Hearth and Home

A free monthly social event, where guests enjoy an early evening of music by talented local musician Felicia Regan. Ms. Regan will play traditional songs on the player piano in Lightner Museum’s 3rd floor Grand Ballroom. Admission is free with a beer & wine bar available for donations. Guests may enter at the Granada Street entrance to Café Alcazar (the entrance with the blue and white awnings, located across from the Corazon Cinema). (904) 824-2874 www.LightnerMuseum.org

Thursday – Sunday, November 21 – 24

Every Christmas Story Ever Told

Instead of performing Charles Dickens’ beloved holiday classic for the umpteenth time, three actors decide to perform every Christmas story ever told – plus Christmas traditions from around the world, seasonal icons from ancient times to topical pop-culture, and every carol ever sung. A madcap romp through the holiday season! Performances are at the Limelight Theatre Thursday-Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Admission ranges from $20-$26. 11 Old Mission Ave., St. Augustine 904-824-2874 www.limelight-theatre.org

Saturday, November 23

Nights of Lights Light Up Night!

The start of the 26th Annual Nights of Lights is Light-Up! Night, which begins at 4 p.m. with a spirited performance by Showtime USA presenting a wide variety of holiday musical favorites. Showtime’s performance will be in front of St. Augustine’s City Hall, 75 King St. Then at 5:30 p.m., the All Star Orchestra takes the stage with great swing and big band sounds all in grand holiday style at the historic Plaza de la Constitución Gazebo. The Light-Up! Night ceremony begins at 6:30 p.m. in the plaza, where the switch to the Nights of Lights is flipped to illuminate the city. The concert continues after the ceremony until 7:30 p.m. and various tours are offered throughout the Nights of Lights season. King St. and Cathedral Place, St. Augustine. A free park and ride shuttle is offered for this event. 904-825-1034 www.nightsoflights.com

Snowfall on Spanish Street

Watch it snow from 6:30 to 7:00 pm on Spanish Street during Light Up Night! Take a stroll and get a photo in this wintery wonderland in front of the 44 Spanish Street Bed & Breakfast Inn. 44 Spanish St. 904-826-0650

Saturday & Sunday, November 23 & 24

Bike MS: PGA TOUR Cycle to the Shore

This beautiful scenic ride along the Florida coastline is a great cause to raise funds for the fight to cure MS. Cyclists will tour either from the Northeast Florida Regional Airport in St. Augustine or Marineland to Daytona Beach and back, with multiple one- or two-day routes ranging from 36 to 100 miles on Day 1 and 36 to 60 miles on Day 2. The tours start at 7:30 a.m. each day. The tour ends with a beachside celebration on the Daytona Beach Boardwalk. 4900 US 1 North, St. Augustine. https://bit.ly/331giNr

Nights of Pints

Celebrate the 3rd annual Nights of Pints where St. Augustine’s local breweries offer craft beer lovers a chance to enjoy a free, seasonally brewed pint at each St. Augustine brewery with the purchase of a commemorative t-shirt. T-shirts are $30 and a portion of the proceeds goes to HAWKE Wildlife, a local non-profit that rescues birds of prey and other wild animals in need. Participating breweries include Ancient City Brewing Taproom, 18 Cathedral Place, Dog Rose Brewing Company, 77 Bridge St., Bog Brewing Company, 218 W. King St., and Old Coast Ales, 300 Anastasia Blvd. 904-217-3355

Sunday, November 24

Nights of Lights Tours

For a complete list of tours offered nightly on Trains, Trolleys, carriages, boats and more through the Nights of Lights Season, visit www.NightsofLights.com