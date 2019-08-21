Gullah Geechee Corridor film now available on iTunes, Amazon and Google Play

Hankerson Henry Productions announced to Historic City News that their independent documentary, “Gullah Geechee Corridor and the East Coast Greenway” is now available for purchase on Amazon, iTunes, and Google Play. The Video on Demand release follows an active schedule of film screenings and speaking events.

The thirty-minute documentary features the rich culture of West African descendants, known as Gullah-Geechee, highlighting three cycling trails; Rails to Trails, the SEA Island Loop, and the East Coast Greenway.

The film features historic scenes and interviews with West African people along the corridor whose families formed some of the first militias and forts to protect the Florida Territory, predating the American Civil War. These Gullah Geechee descendants have kept alive the traditions of their heritage; including basket-weaving, quilting, and Ring Shout dancing.

St Augustine and Armstrong are two examples in St Johns County, where these West Africans acquired not only the “40 acres and a mule”, but also, and more significantly, freedom itself.

In 2006, Congressman James Clyburn of South Carolina led a Bill to establish the historic Gullah-Geechee Corridor. In conjunction with Florida’s proclamation of “Gullah-Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor Month” in October 2018, the full-length film was released nationally.

In making the film, co-executive producers Derek Boyd Hankerson and Sheri Henry worked with numerous federal and state agencies tasked with promoting, maintaining, and expanding the Gullah Geechee Corridor as well as the East Coast Greenway trails, including Florida State Parks.

The trailer can be viewed at GullahGeecheeCorridorFilm.com. Production spokespersons Derek Boyd Hankerson, Sheri Henry, or Director of Communications and Marketing Tamara Leigh can be scheduled to attend premieres, showings, and Q & A sessions. Contact Derek Boyd Hankerson at 904.377.3465 or e-mail info@hankersonhenryproductions.com