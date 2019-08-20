Filmmaker presents The Oldest City Underwater on August 29

Historic City News readers have been invited to meet filmmaker Mallory Hopkins, creator of the documentary, “The Oldest City Underwater”, during a special upcoming exhibition next week at the Anastasia Island Branch Library.

Hopkins will show her movie and is scheduled to be available for a question and answer session afterward.

“This is going to be an educational and interesting program, and we’re looking forward to some great discussions with area residents,” Sustainability and Environmental Planning Advisory Committee Member Lana Bandy said. “We are very excited that Mallory has agreed to show her film in St. Augustine Beach. The Oldest City Underwater gives viewers a better understanding of the sea-level rise and the consequences it will have in our community.”

The short film is about sea-level rise and its effects in St. Augustine. The Oldest City Underwater provides a snapshot of the city the way it is right now and why we should work to save it. Hopkins, a 2018 graduate of Flagler College, has shown her work at several film festivals, including the St. Augustine Film Festival and the Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival.

The free event will take place on Thursday, August 29th at 6:30 p.m. The library is located at 124 Sea Grove Main Street, St. Augustine Beach, FL 32080. According to Cindy Walker, City of St. Augustine Beach Communications & Events Coordinator, sponsorship has been provided by the Sustainability and Environmental Planning Advisory Committee of the City of St Augustine Beach and the St. Johns County Public Library System.