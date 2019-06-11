HARB grants opinion of appropriateness for bike hub signage

St. Augustine’s first bike share program got a little closer to becoming a reality when the Historic Architectural Review Board issued “an opinion” of appropriateness to the city last week for the design of signage and locations for the first phase of docking stations for the bikes.

The next step is for the city to obtain “a certificate” of appropriateness from that Board for the program’s signage and locations. The program is scheduled to launch in late August or early September.

When fully operational, the system will provide 100 GPS-enabled e-bikes throughout the city. Riders will be able to use an app to locate bikes at mobility hubs throughout the city and may use a variety of payment options to ride on a daily, monthly, or annual basis.

The action by HARB allows city staff to continue with the development of an implementation program that will include a dozen bicycle hubs at:

Visitor Information Center,

City Hall,

Municipal Marina,

Plaza de la Constitución,

Lincolnville Museum and Cultural Center,

West King St. Business District,

Uptown Business District,

near the intersection of Cordova St. and Hypolita St

near the intersection of Anastasia Blvd. and Arredondo Ave.,

near the intersection of Sevilla St. and Valencia St., and

Flagler College’s dormitories on Malaga St.

There was no word from local bicycle rental establishments who make their livings operating private businesses that essentially provide the same or similar services to their customers. The City will be competing with those private businesses for the same customer.

For more information about St. Augustine’s Mobility Program, visit www.CityStAugMobility.com. View the Historic Architectural Review Board presentation from the home page of the city’s website at www.CityStAug.com.