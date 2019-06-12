Bartram Trail Branch Library closed for renovation

The Bartram Trail Branch Library notified local Historic City News reporters that they will be closed through September due to a replacement of the fire suppression system throughout the building.
During the closure, patrons can request, check out, and drop off items at a temporary library located at Mills Field, 1721 Racetrack Road. The temporary location will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays; 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesdays; and 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturdays.
Patrons can also take advantage of the bookmobiles or multiple online resources including e-books and newspaper access found at www.sjcpls.org. For more information and additional announcements regarding the closure, please visit www.sjcpls.org/closure.
Anastasia Branch Library
- Baby and Toddler Little Ones Classes
- Teen Book Club
Hastings Branch Library
- Art and Science Lab for Kids
- Space Camp
Main Branch Library
- Singing Storytime
- Low-Impact Zumba Gold
Ponte Vedra Branch Library
- Adult Coloring Club
- “Baby and Me” Lapsit Class
Southeast Branch Library
- Preschool Storytime
- Zen Meditation and Mindfulness
Bookmobiles
St. Johns County is proud to offer two bookmobiles that service various areas of the County. To find more information on the bookmobiles including schedules, please visit www.sjcpls.org/bookmobile.
The St. Johns Public Library System consists of six library branches, two bookmobiles, and an array of online resources available to all library cardholders. To view a full program and event calendar, and more information on the programs below, please visit www.sjcpls.org.
Facebook Comments