Bartram Trail Branch Library closed for renovation

The Bartram Trail Branch Library notified local Historic City News reporters that they will be closed through September due to a replacement of the fire suppression system throughout the building.

During the closure, patrons can request, check out, and drop off items at a temporary library located at Mills Field, 1721 Racetrack Road. The temporary location will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays; 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesdays; and 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturdays.

Patrons can also take advantage of the bookmobiles or multiple online resources including e-books and newspaper access found at www.sjcpls.org. For more information and additional announcements regarding the closure, please visit www.sjcpls.org/closure.

Bookmobiles

St. Johns County is proud to offer two bookmobiles that service various areas of the County. To find more information on the bookmobiles including schedules, please visit www.sjcpls.org/bookmobile.

The St. Johns Public Library System consists of six library branches, two bookmobiles, and an array of online resources available to all library cardholders. To view a full program and event calendar, and more information on the programs below, please visit www.sjcpls.org.