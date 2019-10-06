Hastings free events for the active adult community

Tanya Jackson advised local Historic City News reporters that active adults living near Hastings will find free fun programs offered by the St Johns County Parks and Recreation Department. Activities are held at the W.E. Harris Community Center located at 400 East Harris Street in Hastings.

“On Tuesdays and Thursdays, we host a variety of activities designed for active adults 50-years-old, and older,” Jackson said. “Unless there are supplies needed for a specific program, all sign-up fees are waived.”

Every Tuesday, Jackson invites you to join the morning bingo group from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.

And, on Thursday, you can join a special Wellness Program that includes light stretching and light weight machine exercise. A staff assistant is available to assist participants between 9:30 a.m. and 10:00 a.m.

Also, on Thursday, join the Crochet Club when they meet, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Participants bring their own yarn, needles, and any other necessary crochet supplies.

The County provides all these programs free of charge. For more info, call 904-692-3655.

Since we are talking about active adults in Hastings, we should mention that former mayor Tom Ward wants to recognize his wife, the former “First Lady” of Hastings, Diane Ward.

“Diane volunteers wherever there is a need around town,” Tom says.

One of Diane’s pet peeves is litter. Neither Tom nor Diane understands why Hastings has a litter problem at all.

“We pay for trash pickup in our property taxes and every fuel pump has a trash can,” Tom said earlier this week. “Maybe we can find some of your readers who are willing to help curb some of the litter problems.”

Diane Ward also assists the St Johns Council on Aging, helping with rides and many feedings through the years.

