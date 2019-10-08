Tea Party heads to the pistol range Tuesday evening

Steve Moranda, a certified gun instructor, will be the special guest speaker Tuesday evening October 8, 2019 at 6:30 p.m., when the Saint Augustine Tea Party attends a handgun safety presentation at the Ascot Shooting Range, 447 East Cracker Swamp Road, East Palatka, FL 32131.

Moranda’s presentation will have an emphasis on handgun safety and two causes of handgun accidents:

Lack of knowledge: No one should operate a firearm without knowing the basic safety rules or how to operate that specific gun.

Carelessness: When someone knows the safety rules but fails to follow them. Firearms do not discharge themselves. If basic safety rules are followed, handgun accidents will not happen.

Historic City News readers are patriotically invited to join the open meeting for a very informative presentation. Steve will demonstrate actual gun range instruction that would be given to individuals who have limited experience. He will also discuss having a session on the gun range soon.

A question and answer session will follow. There is no admission charge and you do not need to be a member of the Saint Augustine Tea Party to attend and participate.