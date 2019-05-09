High school seniors to be honored at Monday City Commission meeting

At the conclusion of each academic year, Historic City News reports the names of a graduating senior from each of St. Johns County’s high schools; chosen for his or her leadership and service to school, to community, and to other students.

The St. Augustine City Commission will recognize the students at the beginning of the regular meeting on Monday, May 13th, with the presentation of the 2019 Citizenship Awards.

The meeting begins at 5:00 p.m. in The Alcazar Room, City Hall, 75 King St. The meeting is open to the public and will be broadcast live on Government TV/Comcast Channel 3 as well as on www.CityStAugTV.com where it may be seen on demand the day following the ceremony.

Award recipients, selected by each school, receive a commemorative plaque, a city lapel pin, and $200 to assist with further educational endeavors.

Congratulations to the 2019 Citizenship Award recipients:

Ruchi Patel, Allen D. Nease High School
Amanda Higley, Bartram Trail High School
Matthew Ortiz, Creekside High School
Martin Vanderwerf, FSDB Blind Department
Samantha Washburn, FSDB Deaf Department
Marisa Flowers, Pedro Menendez High School
Grace Freedman, Ponte Vedra High School
Nicolo Sapienza, St. Augustine High School
Isaac Mills, St. Johns Technical High School
Gisselle Santiago, St. Joseph Academy

