High school seniors to be honored at Monday City Commission meeting

At the conclusion of each academic year, Historic City News reports the names of a graduating senior from each of St. Johns County’s high schools; chosen for his or her leadership and service to school, to community, and to other students.

The St. Augustine City Commission will recognize the students at the beginning of the regular meeting on Monday, May 13th, with the presentation of the 2019 Citizenship Awards.

The meeting begins at 5:00 p.m. in The Alcazar Room, City Hall, 75 King St. The meeting is open to the public and will be broadcast live on Government TV/Comcast Channel 3 as well as on www.CityStAugTV.com where it may be seen on demand the day following the ceremony.

Award recipients, selected by each school, receive a commemorative plaque, a city lapel pin, and $200 to assist with further educational endeavors.

Congratulations to the 2019 Citizenship Award recipients:

• Ruchi Patel, Allen D. Nease High School

• Amanda Higley, Bartram Trail High School

• Matthew Ortiz, Creekside High School

• Martin Vanderwerf, FSDB Blind Department

• Samantha Washburn, FSDB Deaf Department

• Marisa Flowers, Pedro Menendez High School

• Grace Freedman, Ponte Vedra High School

• Nicolo Sapienza, St. Augustine High School

• Isaac Mills, St. Johns Technical High School

• Gisselle Santiago, St. Joseph Academy