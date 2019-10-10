Historic city ideal place for Halloween celebrations

With more than 450-years of history, ancient cemeteries, centuries-old structures and endless stories of supernatural encounters, St. Augustine is believed to be one of the most haunted cities in America and, therefore, the perfect place to be for all things other-worldly.

Historic City News readers can enjoy ghost tours and spooky encounters all year long, but Halloween is known as the night that stirs up the supernatural and is a great time to visit. Here are some year-round and special Halloween adventures for those intrepid souls who dare:

As seen on the Travel Channel, History Channel, and Discover Channel, the Ghost Tours of St. Augustine explores famous haunted sites and shares theories behind different types of paranormal activity.

Hop aboard the Ripley’s Ghost Train Adventure for a trip to the paranormal side St. Augustine. This tour travels through many haunted areas, making a final stop at Castle Warden for a backstage visit where participants can investigate one of the city’s most notorious murder mysteries.

Ghosts & Gravestones Frightseeing Advenures was voted one of the five best ghost tours in the south by Southern Living Magazine. The tour includes a visit to the Old Jail, the Old Drug Store and a drive by of the Huguenot Cemetery, where you may catch a glimpse of Elizabeth, a child victim of yellow fever waving at passersby.

If you dare, take the Ghost Augustine Dead Walk Tour through the narrowest and darkest streets on the south end of the St. Augustine historic area.

Special Halloween events:

October 23 Trunk or Treat

This free family-friendly event at United Methodist Church includes a cookie walk, games, a concert in the pumpkin patch, crafts and more.

October 24, 25, 26 & 31, November 1 & 2 Haunted Waters Sail – Spirits of the Schooner

Sail with Captain Andy Wiggins while he shares classic ghost stories of St. Augustine’s most haunted seaside history including spooky tales such as Menendez’s Massacre, the haunted Natives at the coquina pits, and Andrew Ransom. Departs from the St. Augustine Municipal Marina.

October 25-27 Creatures of the Night

Do Halloween alongside creepy creatures at the St. Augustine Alligator Farm! This evening event invites you and your family to dress up in costumes and check out animal exhibits at the farm. Enjoy Trick-or-Treating fun from 5:30-7 p.m.

October 25-26 Trick or Treat at the St. Augustine Aquarium

Enjoy Trick-or-Treating fun, mermaids, underwater pumpkin carving, treasure hunt costume contest, prizes and more from 6-7 p.m.

October 26 Family Halloween Aboard the Black Raven

It’s the Halloween trip for the children on the Black Raven pirate ship! Children love to dress up (especially as pirates) so this is the time to do it and join the crew! Help battle the evil Captain Hook and win treasure and candy to take home. Costume contests and more for the children.

October 26 Adults Only Halloween on the Black Raven

Costume contests and other ghoulish delights on the Rum Runners Tour. Adults only 21 and over for this show because it is rated ARRRRRRRG.

October 26 Halloween Pet Parade

Bring your furry friends for a costume contest at Ripley’s Believe it or Not! Museum. From 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Starting at 11 a.m. there will be a pet parade with judging for the best pet costumes and talent.

October 26 Witches and Warlocks (Brujas y Brujos) Evening SUP Excursion

Dress up in your favorite spooky Halloween costume and join in this fun event. Paddle boarders launch from Lighthouse Park on Salt Run. Lighted paddle boards are available for rent to those wishing to join in.

October 29 & 30, November 1 & 2 Ximenez-Fatio House Haunted Tours

These special tours will explore the House’s tragic past. Learn the details of some of the thirteen deaths which have occurred on the property, as well as the tales of some of the spookier visitors.

November 1 Dia de Los Muertos SUP Fiesta

Balance out your haunted weekend on a paddle board for this fiesta on the water. Dozens of paddle boarders will paddle in Salt Run from Lighthouse Park. From 5:30-8:30 p.m. Lighted paddle boards available for rent.

November 2 Day of the Dead Dance

Celebrate Dia De Los Muertos at Corazon Theatre and Café 7-10 p.m. Enjoy Latin and contemporary dancing. There will also be free Salsa dance lessons. Wear your favorite De Las Muertos costume. Food and beverages are available for purchase.