Robert Hardwick Contributions as of 9/30/2019

Where does the money come from to pay for the political campaign?

These are the contributions electronically reported to Historic City News by the office of Vicky Oakes, Supervisor of Elections.

DATE|NAME|ADDRESS|CITY|ST|B/I|OCCUPATION|AMOUNT

9/19/2019|134 Riberia LLC|PO Box 2135|St Augustine|FL|B|warehouse/dock rental|250

9/27/2019|A1A Auto Center|100 7th St|Saint Augustine|FL|B|Auto Shop|1000

9/19/2019|Action Heating & Air Condition|PO Box 142|St Augustine|FL|B|HVAC company|500

9/30/2019|Hannah Addington|251 N Roscoe Blvd|Ponte Vedra Beach|FL|I|Manager|1000

9/30/2019|Alaqua Rental Community LLC|8711-11 Perimeter Park Blvd|Jacksonville|Fl|B|rental community|1000

9/19/2019|J Stephen Alexander|2 F Street|Saint Augustine|FL|I|attorney|500

9/30/2019|Dan Alexander|307 Ribault St|St Augustine|fl|I|Attorney|500

9/26/2019|Travis Allen|***Protected***|||I|Contracting business|1000

9/26/2019|John Allen|***Protected***|||I|Business owner|1000

9/19/2019|American General Properties LLC|1 Sleiman Parkway Ste 240|Jacksonville|FL|B|Real estate|1000

9/19/2019|Ancient City Surveyors Inc|4425 US1 South Ste 401|Saint Augustine|FL|B|land surveyor|500

9/23/2019|Beth Angelo|1283 Ponte Vedra Blvd|Ponte Vedra Beach|FL|I|private investigator|1000

9/24/2019|Marc Angelo|1283 Ponte Vedra Blvd|Ponte Vedra Beach|FL|I|business owner|1000

9/26/2019|Jeanette Ariva|113 Heron Lake Way|Ponte Vedra|FL|I|Homemaker|1000

9/11/2019|Erica Ashlock|***Protected***|||I|homemaker|1000

9/11/2019|Thomas Lee Ashlock|***Protected***|||I|law enforcement|1000

9/30/2019|Joseph Augustus|512 Ponte Vedra Blvd|Ponte Vedra|FL|I|business owner|1000

9/19/2019|Auto Export of N. FL Corp|4950 Crescent Technical Ct|St Augustine|FL|B|Collision center|1000

9/19/2019|AVS Builders Inc|124 Spanish Oaks Ln|Saint Augustine|FL|B|construction|100

9/30/2019|Matthew Baker|305 Ocean Forest Dr|St Augustine|FL|I|Insurance agent|1000

9/30/2019|Gregory Baker|601 Old Treaty Pl|St Augustine|FL|I|insurance agent|1000

9/30/2019|Thompson Baker|53 Ponte Vedra Blvd|PVB|FL|I|director|1000

9/30/2019|Robert Baker|70 Shirely B James Dr|Savannah|GA|I|business owner|1000

9/30/2019|Baker Constructors Inc|70 Shirley B James Dr|Savannah|GA|B|construction|1000

9/30/2019|John Barber|4029 Casa Grande Ct|Elkton|FL|I|retired|25

9/23/2019|Jason Barrttt|120 Island Hammock Way|St Augustine|FL|I|Hospital President|500

9/16/2019|Bayard Raceways Inc|PO Box 54249|Jacksonville|FL|B|Parimutuel|1000

9/30/2019|Baycenter Associates|8711-11 Perimeter Park Blvd|Jacksonville|FL|B|Business office|1000

9/19/2019|Marilyn Beach|8085 CR214|St Augustine|FL|I|retired|500

9/19/2019|Thomas Beach|6400 CR214|St Augustine|FL|I|Retired|500

9/27/2019|Joseph Beaudoin|131 Rio Del Mar Unit H|St Augustine|FL|I|Law enforcement(retired)|100

9/23/2019|Scott Beaver|***Protected***|||I|law enforcement|1000

9/26/2019|Dawn Bell|4036 White Pine Lane|St Augustine|FL|I|CEO|100

9/24/2019|Paul Bergson|26101 Marsh Landing Pkwy|Ponte Vedra Beach|FL|I|business owner|1000

9/24/2019|Troy Blevins|14 Riberia St|St Augustine|FL|I|Assoc.President|250

9/9/2019|Lauren P Blocker|101 Marketside Ave Suite 404-195|Ponte Vedra|Fl|I|Attorney|1000

9/20/2019|Linda Bolante|***Protected***|||I|retired|1000

9/20/2019|Joel Bolante|***Protected***|||I|Former Undersheriff|1000

9/30/2019|Suzanne Brown|1428 Stockbridge Ln|St Augustine|FL|I|manager|100

9/30/2019|Regina Burch|1530 SW8th Ave|Boca Raton|FL|I|retired|1000

9/19/2019|Charles Burgess|407-4th Street|St Augustine|FL|I|manager|50

9/19/2019|Michelle Burgess|407-4th Street|St Augustine|FL|I|Real estate agent|50

9/26/2019|Burton Capital LLC|124 Annapolis Ln|Ponte Vedra |FL|B|Business owner|1000

9/26/2019|Burton Motor Sports|2119 Sumter St|Columbia|SC|B|Motor sports|1000

9/30/2019|Cabana Club Rental Community|8711-11 Perimeter Park Blvd|Jacksonville|FL|B|Rental Community|1000

9/26/2019|Kate Calhoun|929 Lew Blvd|St Augustine|FL|I|Retired|1000

9/20/2019|Daphine Cameron|735 Segovia Rd|St Augustine|FL|I|Receptionist|500

9/20/2019|Ernest Carames|200 Heritage Ct|Saint Augustine|FL|I|Doctor|50

9/20/2019|Surgical Associates Cardiothoracic and Vascular|1824 King St Ste 200|Jacksonville|FL|B|Medical office|1000

9/20/2019|Robert Carmines|305 Oglethorpe Blvd|Saint Augustine|FL|I|senior living|1000

9/27/2019|Chatham Apartments|437 East Monroe Street Suite 100|Jacksonville|FL|B|Apartment Complex|1000

9/19/2019|Chudoba Equipment Leasing Inc|4230 Myrtle St|St Augustine|FL|B|Leasing business|1000

9/16/2019|Matthew Cline|***Protected***|||I|Undersheriff|1000

9/16/2019|Shelby Cline|***Protected***|||I|Doctor|1000

9/26/2019|Micah Clukey|92 North Saint Augustine Blvd|St Augustine|FL|I|Partner|200

9/19/2019|Coastal Consulting & Restoration|4230 Myrtle St|Saint Augustine|FL|B|Restoration|1000

9/16/2019|Howard Cole|***Protected***|||I|Law enforcement|500

9/30/2019|Katherine Considine|***Protected***|||I|doctor|500

9/19/2019|Considine Law Firm|1 Sleiman Parkway Ste 210|Jacksonville|FL|B|Attorney|1000

9/20/2019|Christine Conzemius|365 Marsh Point Circle|St Augustine|FL|I|homemaker|200

9/20/2019|Julian Coomes|600 Kings Estate Rd|St Augustine|Fl|I|business owner|500

9/19/2019|Sheryl Craig|628 Vail Point Rd|St Augustine|FL|I|retired|1000

9/20/2019|Michael Dalton|3409 S Silvertree Way|St Augustine|FL|I|Manager|150

9/30/2019|DCF Operations Account|8711-11 Perimeter Park Blvd|Jacksonville|FL|B|Real estate|1000

9/26/2019|John Dell|65 Fullerwood Dr|St Augustine|FL|I|Business owner|1000

9/26/2019|Laura Dell|65 Fullerwood Dr|St Augustine|FL|I|Business owner|1000

9/23/2019|Judith Dembowski|113 Palmer St|St Augustine|FL|I|Director|25

9/23/2019|Janira Dickerson|1805 Crystal Dr Unit 814|Arlington|VA|I|DEA|1000

9/23/2019|Robert Dickerson|17 Big Island Trl|Ponte Vedra |FL|I|retired DEA|1000

9/20/2019|Andrew Difeo|713 Wandering Lane|St Augustine|FL|I|Car dealer|500

9/23/2019|Cecilia Drysdale|140 Pelican Reef Dr|St Augustine|FL|I|business owner|1000

9/23/2019|David Drysdale|999 Anastasia Blvd|St Augustine|FL|I|Business owner|1000

9/27/2019|Larry Durden|***Protected***|||I|retired|200

9/30/2019|Crystal Durham|2590 Joe Ashton Rd|St Augustine|FL|I|project manager|1000

9/16/2019|Robert Fagan|***Protected***|||I|Law Enforcement (retired|200

9/30/2019|Matthew Fairbairn|220 Ponte Vedra Park Dr STE 100|Ponte Vedra Beach|FL|I|CEO|1000

9/30/2019|Paul Ferber|151 Sawgrass Corners Dr STE 202|Ponte Vedra Beach|FL|I|chairman|1000

9/19/2019|First Coast Firearms|2435 Dobbs Rd Ste N|St Augustine|FL|B|retail|1000

9/30/2019|T Martin Florentino|PO Box 3246|Ponte Vedra Beach|FL|B|Business owner|1000

9/30/2019|Abe Fort|3322 Whippoorwill Ct|Jax Beach|FL|I|Director|1000

9/19/2019|William Freeman|3210 Cross Creek Place|St Augustine|FL|I|engineer|100

9/24/2019|Friends Of Ponte Vedra|PO Box 2801|Ponte Vedra|FL|B|renourishment group|1000

9/30/2019|Galleria Club Rental Community|8711-11 Perimeter Park Blvd|Jacksonville|FL|B|Rental community|1000

9/30/2019|James Gessells|1005 Pope Rd|St Augustine|FL|I|Business owner|1000

9/24/2019|Joanne Ghiloni|115 Deer Estates Lane|Ponte Vedra Beach|FL|I|homemaker|1000

9/24/2019|Peter Ghiloni|115 Deer Estates Lane|Ponte Vedra Beach|FL|I|retired|1000

9/30/2019|Paul Gladden|3721 D St Charles Ave|New Orleans|LA|I|Surgeon|500

9/9/2019|Joy Gossett|7012 Pine Breeze Ln|St Augustine|FL|I|Bank Manager|250

9/30/2019|Governore Cut Investments Inc|8711-11 Perimeter Park Blvd|Jacksonville|FL|B|Business complex|1000

9/26/2019|Grand Ballroom at the Cathedra|24 Cathedral Place Suite 111|St Augustine|FL|B|Reception Business|1000

9/30/2019|William Grattan|324 Ponte Vedra Blvd|Ponte Vedra Beach|FL|I|manager|1000

9/30/2019|Clarence Greene|556 Granada Ter|Ponte Vedra Beach|FL|I|business owner|1000

9/30/2019|Hacienda Club Rental Community|8711-11 Perimeter Park Blvd|Jacksonville|FL|B|Rental community|1000

9/20/2019|Perry Hagaman|***Protected***|||I|Army Colonel|1000

9/24/2019|Cole Hardwick|***Protected***|||I|Sales|100

9/30/2019|Brett Hardwick|2300 A1A South|St Augustine|FL|I|Law Enforcement/Military|100

9/19/2019|Travis Harrell|5620 Mobile St|St Augustine|FL|I|Law Enforcement|250

9/20/2019|Katharine Harrell|***Protected***|||I|law enforcement|250

9/25/2019|Annesa Haynie|232 North Forest Dune Dr|St Augustine|FL|I|retired|250

9/26/2019|HDG Tringali Barn LLC|PO Box 600369|Jacksonville|FL|B|Event Venue|1000

9/24/2019|Thomas Heath|342 Circle Dr W|St Augustine|FL|I|business owner|1000

9/24/2019|Heath Electric|342 Circle Dr W|St Augustine|FL|B|Electric co|1000

9/20/2019|Karen Hensel|117 Seminole Rd|St Augustine|FL|I|non profit admin|50

9/24/2019|Diana Herbert|346 S Ocean Trace Rd|St Augustine|FL|I|retired|50

9/26/2019|Heritage Development Group|PO Box 600369|Saint Johns|FL|B|Builder|1000

9/26/2019|Hertiage Development Company of NE Florida LLC |PO Box 600369|Saint Johns |FL|B|Development|1000

9/9/2019|Hide Tide Roofing & Waterproof|4075 A1A S Ste 100A|St Augustine|FL|B|Contractor|200

9/20/2019|Roy Hinman|100 Arricola Ave|St Augustine|FL|I|doctor|500

9/20/2019|Frederick Hobin|333 Marsh Point Cir|St Augustine|FL|I|doctor|250

9/30/2019|Ronald Hofstetter|***Protected***|||I|business owner|1000

9/30/2019|Charles Hogan|***Protected***|||I|manager|1000

9/23/2019|Michael Hsu|1761 North Loop Parkway|St Augustine|FL|I|Physician|500

9/13/2019|Hydry Company LLC|4314 Pablo Oaks Court|Jacksonville|FL|B|Business Owner|1000

9/30/2019|Industry Place Property LLC|70 Shirely B James Dr|Savannah|GA|B|Property development|1000

9/27/2019|Inside and Out Property Inspec|7945 Pine Lake Rd|Jacksonville|fl|B|Home inspector|1000

9/11/2019|Dilyn Jackson|1301 Plantation Island Drive S|St Augustine|FL|I|VP of Firm Development|250

9/16/2019|Jacksonville Kennel Club Inc|PO Box 959|Orange Park|FL|B|Parimutuel|1000

9/16/2019|Joe Louis LLC|146 King St|St Augustine|FL|B|Restaurant Operator|250

9/19/2019|Rick Johnson|854 Summer Bay Drive|St Augustine|FL|I|Retired|100

9/24/2019|Mark Johnson|5459 Cypress Links Blvd|Elkton|FL|I|Attorney|100

9/24/2019|Ann Johnson|100 Leeward Ct|St Augustine|FL|I|Clinical director|1000

9/27/2019|Bernarr Johnson|7945 Pine Lake Rd|Jacksonville|FL|I|Business owner|1000

9/27/2019|Deborah Johnson|7945 Pine Lake Rd|Jacksonville|FL|I|business owner|1000

9/27/2019|Johnson Financial Inc|136 Malaga St|St Augustine|FL|B|Financial advising|1000

9/20/2019|Joseph L Boles Jr|19 Riberia St|St Augustine|FL|B|Attorney|250

9/27/2019|JST Waterfront Restaurant|15S Roscoe Blvd|Ponte Vedra Beach|FL|B|Restaurant|500

9/23/2019|Jay Kalke|1107 EAGLE POINT DR |St Augustine|FL|I|business owner|1000

9/23/2019|Kim Kalke|1107 EAGLE POINT DR |St Augustine|FL|I|insurance agent|1000

9/23/2019|Kalke Agency LLC|13241 Bartram Park Blvd #117|Jacksonville|FL|B|Insurance company|1000

9/30/2019|Laura Kaufman|727 Ponte Vedra Blvd|Ponte Vedra Beach|FL|I|business owner|1000

9/20/2019|Eric Kenney|751 Viscaya Blvd|St Augustine|FL|I|Builder|1000

9/30/2019|Kissimmee Land Company LLC|8711 Perimeter Park Blvd Ste 11|Jacksonville|FL|B|Land clearing co|1000

9/16/2019|Roger Kline|***Protected***|||I|Management Specialist|100

9/30/2019|S Michelle Knox|79 Ponte Vedra Blvd|Ponte Vedra Beach|FL|I|Artist|1000

9/19/2019|Knox Insurance Network Inc|2730 US1 South Suite 1|St Augustine|FL|B|Insurance Agency|250

9/19/2019|L Wernick & Sons Inc|32 Louise Street|St Augustine|FL|B|Lumber|300

9/30/2019|Patrick Lanahan|119 Mills Lane|Jacksonville Bch|fl|I|Business VP|1000

9/20/2019|Robert Langley|121 Marshside Dr|St Augustine|FL|I|Chief of Police(retired)|100

9/9/2019|William Lanni|7012 Pine Breeze Ln|St Augustine|FL|I|Contractor|250

9/9/2019|Lanni Construction|4075 A1A South Ste 100A|Saint Augustine|FL|B|Contractor|200

9/20/2019|Law Offices of Shorstein & Lee LLC |305 Kingsley Lake Dr Ste 701|Saint Augustine|FL|B|attorney office|500

9/24/2019|David Lee|112 Bartram Oaks Walk|Saint Johns|FL|I|Contractor|1000

9/11/2019|Robert Lindsey|***Protected***|||I|Law Enforcement (retired|1000

9/30/2019|Luxor Club Rental Community|8711-11 Perimeter Park Blvd|Jacksonville|FL|B|Rental community|1000

9/20/2019|Miguel Machado|1769 N Loop Parkway|St Augustine|FL|I|doctor|250

9/19/2019|John Maronel|3375 Old Moultrie Rd Lot E|St Augustine|FL|I|salesman|1000

9/20/2019|Murray Marsh|534 Ria Mirada Ct|St Augustine|FL|I|CFO|500

9/26/2019|Mastercraft Builder Group|PO Box 600369|St Johns|FL|B|Contractor|1000

9/26/2019|Diana Mathews|5301 5th St|St Augustine|Fl|I|retired|50

9/19/2019|Robert Mathis|***Protected***|||I|Retired Judge|500

9/26/2019|Karen Matthews|304 16th St|St Augustine|FL|I|business owner|1000

9/24/2019|Linda Matuza|181 Inlet Dr|St Augustine|FL|I|director|200

9/16/2019|Ryan McCallson|2101 Larchmont Place|Mount Laurel|NJ|I|Program Director|100

9/30/2019|Ken McCarron|242 Parkwood Cir|St Augustine|FL|I|retired DEA|200

9/27/2019|Tiffany McKinley|11294 Monument Landing Blvd|Jacksonville|FL|I|Client relations|250

9/27/2019|McKinnon & McKinnon Attorneys|595 Granada Blvd Ste A|Ormond Beach|FL|B|Attorney practice|1000

9/30/2019|Robert McLeod|115 Sunset Harbour Way #302|St Augustine|FL|I|attorney|500

9/30/2019|Peter McLoughlin|1185 Broadway E Ste 6|Seattle|WA|I|CEO|1000

9/20/2019|Melissa Sarris Kauttu PA|1510 N Ponce de Leon Boulevard Ste B|St Augustine|FL|B|attorney|300

9/19/2019|MFB Financial Inc|1200 Plantation Island Dr Ste 210|St Augustine|FL|B|Insurance agency|500

9/30/2019|Michelle Knox Orignals LLC|79 Ponte Vedra Blvd|Ponte Vedra Beach|FL|B|art gallery|1000

9/30/2019|Elizabeth Mickler|***Protected***|||I|Admin Assist|25

9/24/2019|Lori Moffett|917 Ponte Vedra Blvd|Ponte Vedra Beach|FL|I|President non-profit|1000

9/30/2019|Morgan Lakes Property LLC|70 Shirely B James Dr|Savannah|GA|B|Property Development|1000

9/19/2019|Laura Muehrcke|973 North Griffin Shore Drive|St Augustine|FL|I|Realtor|1000

9/19/2019|Derek Muehrcke|973 North Griffin Shores Dr|St Augustine|FL|I|Doctor|1000

9/16/2019|Jason Mullins|***Protected***|||I|Real Estate Investor|500

9/20/2019|Mydock Law PLLC|2220 CR- 210 W STE 108-312|Saint Johns|FL|B|Law firm|500

9/27/2019|National Safety Commission Inc|1102 A1A North Suite 107|Ponte Vedra Beach|FL|B|Safety commission|1000

9/19/2019|Nelson Plumbing Co Inc|11624-1 Davis Creek Rd E|Jacksonville|FL|B|Plumbing Contractor|1000

9/13/2019|Nocatee Development Company|4314 Pablo Oaks Ct|Jacksonville|FL|B|Builder|1000

9/25/2019|North Florida Pecan Inc|3808 Magnolia Point Lane|St Augustine|FL|B|Retail Business|500

9/16/2019|North Florida Racing Inc|PO Box 959|Orange Park|FL|B|Parimutuel|1000

9/25/2019|Nuthouse Enterprise Inc|3808 Magnolia Point Ln|St Augustine|FL|B|Retail business|500

9/30/2019|Thomas O’Brien|1438 White Spruce Drive|Toms River|NJ|I|Attorney|200

9/30/2019|Ocean Park Partnership LTD|8711-11 Perimeter Park Blvd|Jacksonville|FL|B|Community Development|1000

9/23/2019|Pat O’Connell|10 Oceanside Drive|St Augustine|FL|I|Attorney|100

9/27/2019|Odom Law|450-106 SR 13 N STE 242|St Johns|FL|B|Attorney practice|500

9/24/2019|Matthew Olesnevich|7900 Garden Drive North|St Petersburg|FL|I|Education|100

9/11/2019|One Point Safe Consulting LLC|2049 Venetian Way|Winter Park|FL|B|Legal Services|1000

9/16/2019|Orange Park Kennel Club|PO Box 54249|Jacksonville|FL|B|Parimutuel|1000

9/23/2019|Outdoor Site Solutions|132 Hickory Rd|East Palatka|FL|B|site development|1000

9/20/2019|Bruce Paley|2 Cedarford Ct|Palm Coast|FL|I|doctor|100

9/30/2019|Palm Bay Club Rental Community|8711-11 Perimeter Park Blvd|Jackosnville|FL|B|Rental office|1000

9/13/2019|Parc Land Management LLC|4314 Pablo Oaks Court|Jacksonville|FL|B|Builder|1000

9/24/2019|Richard Parker|***Protected***|||I|law enforcement|1000

9/19/2019|Kevin Partel|4230 Myrtle Street|St Augustine|Fl|I|Business owner|1000

9/19/2019|Susan Partel|4230 Myrtle Street|St Augustine|Fl|I|Homemaker|1000

9/19/2019|Partel & Sons Inc|4230 Myrtle Street|St Augustine|FL|B|Contractor|1000

9/30/2019|Perimeter Park Inc|8711-11 Perimeter Park Blvd|Jacksonville|FL|B|Office complex|1000

9/30/2019|Perimeter Realty Inc.|8711-11 Perimeter Park Blvd|Jacksonville|Fl|B|Real estate|1000

9/27/2019|Mark Pinto|54 Sorrell Court|Saint Johns|FL|I|Consultant|250

9/26/2019|Robert Porter|110 Ocean Hibiscus Dr #J104|St Augustine|FL|I|VP|200

9/20/2019|E A Prado|***Protected***|||I|business owner|250

9/30/2019|Premier Properties St Augustine|661 A1A Beach Blvd|St Augustine|FL|B|Real Estate office|250

9/26/2019|Eric Pulsfus|314 Marsh Point Cir|St Augustine|FL|I|doctor|1000

9/26/2019|Karen Putzke|***Protected***|||I|Homemaker|1000

9/26/2019|Brian Putzke|***Protected***|||I|CEO|1000

9/27/2019|PVO Bar Grill|377 S Roscoe Blvd|Ponte Vedra Beach|FL|B|Restaurant|1000

9/30/2019|Rays Tire and Service Center|1375 US1 South|St Augustine|FL|B|Tire Dealer/shop|1000

9/30/2019|RB Baker Holdings LLC|70 Shirely B James Dr|Savannah|GA|B|construction|1000

9/19/2019|Vicky Redding|4241 Myrtle Street|St Augustine|FL|I|Homemaker|100

9/30/2019|Patrick Rhodin|210 Pablo Ct|Ponte Vedra |FL|I|Chief Risk Officer|1000

9/30/2019|John Roach|217 Redfish Creek Dr|St Augustine|FL|I|retired|100

9/30/2019|Mary Roach|217 Redfish Creek Dr|St Augustine|FL|I|community hospice|100

9/30/2019|Thomas Robert|208 Governors Rd|Ponte Vedra Beach|FL|I|Business owner|1000

9/30/2019|Robert A Heekin Esq|1 Sleiman Pky Ste280|Jacksonville|FL|B|Law practice|250

9/30/2019|Robert B Baker Properties LLC|70 Shirley B James Dr|Savannah|GA|B|Construction/Property|1000

9/20/2019|Angela Rumrell|864 Tides End Dr|St Augustine|FL|I|education|100

9/26/2019|Sabal Realty Group LLC|1629 Race Track Rd Ste 102|Saint Johns|FL|B|Real Estate|1000

9/20/2019|San Jose Partners LLC|12735 Gran Bay Parkway STE 150|Jacksonville|FL|B|Investment group|1000

9/20/2019|Santiago Dental Assoc PA|109 Whitehall Dr Suite 118|Saint Augustine|FL|B|Dental office|500

9/26/2019|Clarksons Land Clearing Scott Clarkson DBA|2429 Kacie Ln|St Augustine|FL|B|Land clearing|1000

9/27/2019|Sea-Wall Motor Lodge|32 Avenida Menedez|St Augustine|FL|B|hotel|500

9/30/2019|Christopher Sentimore|331 Ponte Vedra Blvd|Ponte Vedra Beach|FL|I|business president|1000

9/30/2019|Jason Sheffield|104 Indian Mound Dr|Crescent City|FL|I|Law enforcement|1000

9/30/2019|Trevlyn Sheffield|104 Indian Mound Dr|Crescent City|FL|I|Construction|1000

9/16/2019|Shelby H Cline MD PA|1301 Plantation Island Dr S|St Augustine|FL|B|Medical Practice|1000

9/20/2019|William Shimp|215-16th St|St Augustine|FL|I|PA|150

9/20/2019|Judith Shine|7248 A1A South|St Augustine|FL|I|attorney|250

9/20/2019|Laura Shoar|7 Hawaiian Blvd|St Augustine|FL|I|homemaker|1000

9/30/2019|David Shoar|7 Hawaiian Blvd|St Augustine|FL|I|Sheriff|1000

9/19/2019|Sleiman Holdings Inc.|1 Sleiman Parkway STE 240|Jacksonville|FL|B|Real Estate|1000

9/20/2019|Zachary Smith|509 North Point Rd|St Augustine|FL|I|Manager|50

9/13/2019|SONOC Company LLC|4314 Pablo Oaks Court|Jacksonville|Fl|B|Business Owner|1000

9/16/2019|Robin Sorensen|***Protected***|||I|Business Owner|1000

9/16/2019|Tabitha Sorensen|***Protected***|||I|Business Owner|1000

9/19/2019|Chris Sorensen|2510 State Road 13 north|Saint Johns|FL|I|business owner|1000

9/19/2019|Kirsten Sorensen|2510 St Rd 13|St Johns|FL|I|Homemaker|1000

9/30/2019|Spyglass-Fort LLC|8711-11 Perimeter Park Blvd|Jacksonville|Fl|B|Apartment complex|1000

9/16/2019|St Johns Racing Inc|PO Box 54249|Jacksonville|FL|B|Parimutuel|1000

9/27/2019|James St.George|8767 Perimeter Park Blvd|Jacksonville|FL|I|Physician|1000

9/26/2019|Henry Starling|2438 C H Arnold Rd|St Augustine|FL|I|Law enforcement (retired)|200

9/23/2019|Frank Steinemann|13901 SUtton Park Dr S STE 160|Jacksonville|FL|I|CEO|1000

9/24/2019|Melanie Steinemann|363 San Juan Drive|Ponte Vedra Beach|FL|I|Marketing|1000

9/26/2019|Sterling Specialties|7000 US 1 N Ste 601|St Augustine|FL|B|Retired LE|1000

9/30/2019|Carl Stoudemire|3601 Ocean Dr S|Jacksonville|FL|I|business owner|1000

9/30/2019|Marcy Stoudt|***Protected***|||I|business president|1000

9/26/2019|Andrew Sturm|309 Van Gogh Cir|Ponte Vedra |FL|I|Operations Manager|500

9/20/2019|T S Hossain MD PA|301 Health Park Blvd STE 215|St Augustine|FL|B|medical practice|199

9/17/2019|Michael Taylor|500 Palmer Street# 156|Green Cove Springs|Fl|I|Investigator|500

9/13/2019|TC Development LLC|4314 Pablo Oaks Court|Jacksonville|FL|B|Business Owner|1000

9/20/2019|The Fiorentino Group LLC|1301 Riverplace Blvd Ste 1300|Jacksonville|FL|B|Business Development Co|500

9/30/2019|The McLeod Firm|1200 Plantation Island Dr S|St Augustine|FL|B|law practice|500

9/30/2019|The Moore Group|20 La Vista Dr|Ponte Vedra Beach|FL|B|business consulting|500

9/13/2019|The PARC Group|4314 Pablo Oaks Court|Jacksonville|FL|B|Builder|1000

9/30/2019|George Thornton|8825 A1A South Lot 4|St Augustine|FL|I|Chief of Police (retired)|100

9/19/2019|Tony’s Auto Transport LLC|4950 Crescent Technical Ct|St Augustine|FL|B|Auto|1000

9/19/2019|Tony’s Auto Transport Services|4950 Crescent Technical Ct|St Augustine|Fl|B|auto transport|1000

9/16/2019|Tringali Investments Inc.|146 King Street|St Augustine|FL|B|Restaurant Operator|250

9/23/2019|WIlliam Turnage|917 E Pleasant Pl|St Johns|FL|I|Physician|200

9/30/2019|John Tyrrell|125 Sea Island Dr|Ponte Vedra Beach|FL|I|financial advisor|1000

9/16/2019|Charles Usina|2851 CR 208|St Augustine|FL|I|Business owner|1000

9/27/2019|Vista Hotel II INC|541 A1A Beach Blvd|St Augustine|FL|B|Hotel |500

9/23/2019|Velda Wells|7750 CR 208|St Augustine|FL|I|operations manager|100

9/27/2019|Norma Wendt|PO Box 840242|St Augustine|FL|I|Attorney|100

9/17/2019|Bill Werle|***Protected***|||I|Law Enforcement|250

9/27/2019|John White|535 Canal Road|Ponte Vedra Beach|FL|I|retired|500

9/20/2019|Michelle Wilson|107 Herons Nest Ln|St Augustine|FL|I|retired|500

9/20/2019|Brian Wilson|107 Herons Nest Ln|St Augustine|Fl|I|retired|500

9/13/2019|Woolsey Morcom PLLC|203 Fort Wade Road suite 105|Ponte Vedra Beach|FL|B|Law |1000

9/23/2019|Michael Worten|2828 SR 13 N|Saint Johns|FL|I|sales director|1000