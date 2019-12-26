Homeless man that lived in a motel is now in custody facing kidnapping charges

The St Augustine Police Department informed local Historic City News reporters that they responded to a kidnapping complaint in the area of 50 Bridge Street, on Tuesday, December 24th, at approximately 8:50 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers met with the victim who stated that her boyfriend, 31-year-old Jonathan Steven Bolton, who told jail officials that he was homeless, got into an argument with her on Sunday December 21, 2019 at the Scottish Inn in St Augustine.

The victim stated that, during the altercation, Bolton took her wireless phone and would not let her exit the vehicle. For the three-days that followed, Bolton threatened her safety and her daughter’s safety, according to the victim’s affidavit to police.

The victim also stated that, at one point, when the child started crying, Bolton squeezed and held on to the child so tightly that bruising was caused to the child’s back, neck, and face.

The victim was finally able to call 9-1-1 when Bolton exited the vehicle.

Bolton was arrested and charged with kidnapping, a first-degree felony $25,000; kidnapping a minor, a first-degree felony $5,000; cruelty toward child, a third-degree felony $1,000; neglect child a third-degree felony $1,000; and obstructing justice by denying access to the victims wireless phone, a third-degree felony $1,000.

Jonathan Steven Bolton remains in custody in the St Johns County Detention Center in lieu of $33,000 bond.