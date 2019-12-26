Motorcyclist killed in crash with Subaru on Christmas Day

A spokesman for the Florida Highway Patrol reported to Historic City News that a fatal crash occurred in the intersection of SR-A1A and SR-206 at about 7:00 p.m. on Christmas Day.

A 2006 Yamaha XV1700 motorcycle driven, without a helmet, by 63-year-old John Michael Walbrun, who lived at 6857 A1A South in St Augustine, was traveling southbound on SR-A1A approaching the intersection of SR-A1A and SR-206.

A 2018 Subaru Outback, driven by 19-year-old Lily Hynes of St Augustine and occupied by her passenger, 15-year-old Myles Hynes, was traveling northbound on SR-A1A and merged into the westbound turn lane to SR-206.

At the intersection, Hynes turned left, westbound in the direction of the Crescent Beach Bridge, and directly in front of the southbound motorcycle. Both driver and passenger were wearing their seatbelts. Hynes maintained control of her Subaru Outback at the time of the crash and came to a stop on SR-206 after the collision.

The front of Walbrun’s Yamaha motorcycle collided with the right front of Hynes’ Subaru, causing the motorcycle to overturn onto its right side within the intersection of SR-A1A and SR-206. Hynes’ Subaru Outback came to a final rest on its right side within the intersection facing in southeasterly direction.

St Johns County Fire Rescue stabilized the driver for transportation to Flagler Hospital where he succumbed to the injuries sustained in the collision. Testing will be conducted during the autopsy to determine if alcohol played a role in the crash.