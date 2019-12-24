Husband and father of two dies in Monday night car-vs-motorcycle crash

Last night Historic City News was informed by the Florida Highway Patrol that a two-vehicle crash occurred on SR-206, leaving one driver dead. Alcohol is not suspected to have contributed to the crash.

A 2004 Yamaha YZF driven by 31-year-old Richard Pracel, husband of Jennifer Pracel of St Augustine, was headed westbound on the Crescent Beach Bridge on SR-206. At about 11:14 p.m., Pracel, who was the night manager at South Beach Grill, met an oncoming 2006 Toyota Camry traveling eastbound on SR-206.

Pracel lost control of his motorcycle and overturned onto the westbound travel lane. He was wearing his helmet but was ejected from his motorcycle into the eastbound travel lane, into the path of the 2006 Toyota Camry.

The Camry collided with Pracel, who suffered fatal injuries. Pracel was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Camry, 20-year-old Nathaniel Haney of Orange Park, was wearing his seatbelt and suffered no injuries. No charges have been filed at this time.