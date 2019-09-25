Hutson introduces Keep Our Graduates Working Act

In his second bill filed this Session relative to workforce issues, the proposed “Keep Our Graduates Working Act”, introduced by GOP Senator Travis Hutson of St Johns County, would mandate a moratorium on the suspension of professional licenses, certificates, and permits based solely on student loan delinquency or default.

Historic City News learned from an article that appeared in Florida Politics that student loan debt continued to tick upward reaching new highs in 2018. But now, the man who could be a future Senate President, wants to help troubled borrowers.

Students who qualify will have graduated from an “accredited college or university,” and the hope is this bill will allow them to “avoid falling into poverty” and perhaps “seeking public assistance.”

Hutson, who has taken an interest in vocational education in recent Legislative Sessions, noted yesterday that this came out of conversations with people in health care — specifically, nurses.

The Senator noted that occupational licenses are pulled for missed federal student loan payments, which strikes him as outside the scope of the state.

“It’s a common-sense perspective,” Hutson said. “They shouldn’t be ripped away.”

Hutson is waiting to find out where the Department of Education or the Governor’s Office is on this proposal.

He looks forward to other feedback.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media. Used with permission from Peter Schorsch, Publisher By: A.G. Gancarski