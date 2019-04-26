Hutson: VISIT FLORIDA funding closed out

Funding for VISIT FLORIDA is “closed out” and won’t be revisited unless the main budget heads decide to do so, Sen. Travis Hutson told Historic City News reporters Friday morning.

He spoke after the sixth and final meeting of the Conference Committee on Transportation, Tourism, and Economic Development/Transportation & Tourism. The St. Augustine Republican is its chair.

Spending issues that conference committees can’t resolve “bump” up to the respective Appropriations chairs, Republicans Rob Bradley in the Senate and Travis Cummings in the House, both of Fleming Island.

The House hasn’t moved from its position of $19 million in funding for the beleaguered tourism marketing agency, which the Senate already has acquiesced to. That’s estimated to be enough to keep it running only for the first quarter of fiscal year 2019-20.

Indeed, for now a push for more money would be fruitless: The House hasn’t taken up a Senate bill (SB 178) that would reauthorize the public-private organization past Oct. 1 of this year. Without that approval, VISIT FLORIDA “sunsets,” in Capitol parlance.

Proponents say the agency pays for itself by lending a hand, financially and otherwise, to local tourism boards and in its own international reach, promoting the state to potential visitors especially after events like the recent red tide and blue-green algae outbreaks that befouled waterways.

The House, on the other hand, has had it in for VISIT FLORIDA the last couple of years after, slamming it for questionable spending (think Pitbull’s $1 million deal for “Sexy Beaches”) and a lack of transparency.

VISIT FLORIDA “is closed out and it will be up to our budget chairs to determine if they want to open that back up,” Hutson said.

by Jim Rosica