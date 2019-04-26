Letter: As an Uber-Lyft driver why do I not need a license?

Tom Reynolds



An Uber and Lyft driver that wants to be licensed by the proper authorities

St Augustine Beach, FL

This e-mail, sent to us by the writer, was addressed to John Regan, St Augustine City Manager

Dear Historic City News editor:

Didn’t hear from you (John Regan) on yesterday and I 1000 percent understand you are a super busy man, so a-o-k with me.

Did want to let you know that I went to 50 Bridge Street this morning to get a for hire license.

I went there yesterday as well and that was when I was told to come back on Friday between 8:30 am and 10:30 am. The lady who works for the City (blonde, around 50’ish) told me this morning Uber drivers did not need a “for hire license” or a “hack license” or a “taxi license”.

I read the rules of your city and it seems to me that a license is required, but I am ok with not getting one.

For visitor and resident safety, I think it is a great idea! I have a feeling you and the elected officials will want the best and safest for residents and visitors. Especially when ladies are the primary users of ride shares. I hope the lady elected official will see it this way, as well as the two gentlemen.

I think you should check with commissioner and attorney Leanna Freeman. She has, in the past, shown concern about taxis and safety. I think you should issue a license and Uber and Lyft drivers should comply like taxi drivers.

But you the boss John Regan and I respect that!

Please let me know if anything changes, and thank you, john, for all you do to make the nation’s oldest city a great place to live and visit.