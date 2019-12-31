In the City recycle holiday trees with yard waste

While cautioning Historic City News readers that strands of Christmas lights should not be disposed of in recycle bins, the City of St. Augustine reminds the community to set unadorned holiday trees curbside for pick-up with regularly scheduled yard waste collections.

Light strands should not be disposed of in household recycle bins; however, they will be accepted at the used oil and electronics recycling event on Friday, January 3, 2019.

In conjunction with St. Johns County Utilities and St. Johns Technical High School Academies of Coastal and Water Resources and Culinary Arts, the City of St. Augustine will host a special community recycle event from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at two convenient drop points: 25 West Castillo Drive (Francis Field downtown) and at 840 West 16th Street on Anastasia Island.

The City of St. Augustine accepts recycle materials daily during regular business hours, at the Wastewater Treatment Plant, located at 501 Riberia St., as does the St. Johns County Anastasia Island Wastewater Treatment Facility, located at 860 West 16th Street.

For more information about holiday lights and tree recycling, contact Solid Waste at 904.825.1049, ext. 2, or send an email to recycle@citystaug.com Questions regarding the community recycling event on Friday, January 3, should be directed to Glabra Skipp, City of St. Augustine Environmental Program Coordinator, at envirocomp@citystaug.com or 904.825.1055; or Linda Fielder, St. Johns County at 904.209.2663. Details are available online at www.CityStAug.com