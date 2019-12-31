Letter: Protecting and preserving historic coastal corridor

Bill McClure, President

Friends of A1A Scenic & Historic Coastal Byway

Special to Historic City News

As we wrap up 2019, I’d like to take a moment to thank each of you for your support and for being a partner with the Friends of A1A Scenic & Historic Coastal Byway.

It’s been a tremendous year of accomplishments in our efforts to protect and preserve this unique coastal corridor and we hope you’ve enjoyed being a part of it all.

We look forward to seeing everyone in 2020. I invite you to join us for new and exciting projects and programs just ahead on the horizon.

From the Board of Directors at the Friends of A1A Scenic & Historic Coastal Byway, we wish you and your family a safe and happy New Year.