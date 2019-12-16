Insurer recovers what's left of stolen motorcycle

Historic City News reporters learned this morning that deputies were called to the scene of a 2019 Harley-Davidson motorcycle that had been stripped and abandoned in the woods near the Shands Bridge.

According to the report taken by Deputy Kenneth Mangold, the motorcycle was missing its wheels, had no front forks, and only portions of the engine remained. On inspection, Mangold discovered that the vehicle identification number had been removed from the frame.

The local Harley Davidson dealership was able to pull the VIN electronically from an electronic engine component recovered from the scene. Armed with the identification number, the owner was identified and contacted by the Sheriff’s Office.

In October, the owner of the new motorcycle had reported it stolen to law enforcement and his insurance company. The insurer settled the theft claim, making them the current owner of the property. What remained of the motorcycle was towed so that the insurance company could salvage any components of value.