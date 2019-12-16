Ponte Vedra Beach teenager killed in motorcycle crash

At about 11:10 a.m. Sunday morning, Historic City News was informed by the Florida Highway Patrol that a former Allen D Nease Senior High School student, 18-year-old Benjamin Goss of Ponte Vedra Beach, died from injuries sustained in a crash at Racetrack Road and US-1.

Goss, whose hometown is Meadville, Pennsylvania, was riding his 2005 Honda CBR600 motorcycle, traveling east on Racetrack Road.

A 2015 Mack truck, driven by 58-year-old Danton Heggs of Jacksonville, was traveling southbound on US-1 in the outside lane, also approaching the Racetrack Road intersection.

As he approached the controlled intersection at US-1, Goss lost control of his motorcycle and overturned in the intersection. He was ejected onto US-1 in the path of oncoming traffic.

Heggs struck Goss resulting in fatal injuries. Goss was pronounced dead at the scene. Heggs was uninjured in the crash.