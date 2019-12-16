Ponte Vedra Beach teenager killed in motorcycle crash

December 16, 2019 Public Safety 0

At about 11:10 a.m. Sunday morning, Historic City News was informed by the Florida Highway Patrol that a former Allen D Nease Senior High School student, 18-year-old Benjamin Goss of Ponte Vedra Beach, died from injuries sustained in a crash at Racetrack Road and US-1.

Goss, whose hometown is Meadville, Pennsylvania, was riding his 2005 Honda CBR600 motorcycle, traveling east on Racetrack Road.

A 2015 Mack truck, driven by 58-year-old Danton Heggs of Jacksonville, was traveling southbound on US-1 in the outside lane, also approaching the Racetrack Road intersection.

As he approached the controlled intersection at US-1, Goss lost control of his motorcycle and overturned in the intersection.  He was ejected onto US-1 in the path of oncoming traffic.

Heggs struck Goss resulting in fatal injuries.  Goss was pronounced dead at the scene.  Heggs was uninjured in the crash.

Be the first to comment

Be part of the story -- post a comment