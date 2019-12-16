Patty appointed St Johns County Clerk of Court and Comptroller

Earlier today, Monday December 16, 2019, Historic City News was informed by Governor Ron Desantis’ staff that St Johns County Republican Party chairman, Brandon Joel Patty, has been appointed Clerk of Court and Comptroller, filling the unexpired term of Hunter S Conrad, who’s term would have ended November 2020.

Conrad resigned the remainder of his term in order to fill the immediate vacancy created when former County Administrator Michael Wanchick was recently fired by the Board of Commissioners.

Patty, who turned 38-years-old last month, has been employed as the Director of Operations for Defenshield Inc since 2016. He previously was a senior consultant at Deloitte. He resides in St Johns County District 3.

Patty withdrew from consideration for the congressional seat previously held by DeSantis, when the Governor decided to seek re-election. Patty has been a United States Navy Reserve Officer since 2008 and was deployed during Operation Enduring Freedom.

He earned a bachelor’s degree from George Washington University and a master’s degree from the London School of Economics.