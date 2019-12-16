Half million-dollar bail for Georgia woman held on felony drug charges

When southwest district deputies contacted a woman seen trespassing at the scene of a recently burglarized and abandoned residence, she told them that she was “looking for a receipt”.

According to the report filed by Deputy Scott Miller, the woman moved her hands quickly around her waistband and then inside her sweat shirt pockets when he approached. Miller said that, in the process, the woman dropped a clear baggie containing a crystal substance which appeared to be Methamphetamine. Once the woman was secured, Miller field tested the substance which confirmed his suspicion.

Just after midnight on Friday morning, December 13th, 42-year-old Mary Suzanne Partee who resides at 5231 Hawkins Academy Road in Social Circle, Georgia, was arrested in St Johns County when she was found in possession and trafficking of more than 14 grams of amphetamine or methamphetamine, a first-degree felony; possession of over 20 grams of marijuana, a third-degree felony; and possession of illegal drug equipment, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Historic City News confirmed that Partee remains in custody in the St Johns County Detention Facility in lieu of $525,500 bond as of Monday at noon.