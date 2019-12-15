Restaurants who passed inspection and those with the most violations

Historic City News obtained records from the Florida Department of Health this week indicating that 141 St Johns County restaurants passed their on-site inspection at the first visit during the past 30 days.

The following establishments passed their on-site inspection at the first visit with ZERO violations:

December 5, 2019 > THE COLLECTOR – LUXURY INN & GARDENS (THE WELL) (244A ST GEORGE ST)

December 5, 2019 > PURPLE OLIVE (4255 A1A SOUTH UNIT 6)

December 3, 2019 > EDGEWATER INN (2 ST AUGUSTINE BLVD)

November 26, 2019 > SANGRIA’S WINE AND PIANO BAR (35 HYPOLITA STREET STE 201)

November 14, 2019 > CARRERA WINE CELLAR (35 SAN MARCO AVE)

November 14, 2019 > THE GIFTED CORK (64-A HYPOLITA ST)

The following restaurants were listed as those with the most health violations in last 30 days.

20 > KAMIYA 86 > November 26, 2019

19 > BORRILLOS PIZZA & SUBS > December 4, 2019

15 > 210 HURRICANE GRILL & WINGS > December 3, 2019

15 > YUMMY ASIAN BISTRO > November 19, 2019

14 > CHRISTY’S DREAM ICE CREAM > November 26, 2019

13 > CASA MARIA EXPRESS > November 21, 2019

13 > BARBARA JEANS ON THE WATER > November 20, 2019

13 > AL’S PIZZA > November 18, 2019

These records are sanitation and safety inspections conducted by the Division of Hotels and Restaurants on public food service establishments. Each inspection report is a “snapshot” of conditions present at the time of the inspection. On any given day, an establishment may have fewer or more violations than noted in their most recent inspection. An inspection conducted on any given day may not be representative of the overall, long-term conditions at the establishment.