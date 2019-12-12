Kick off 2020 during Beach Blast Off at the St Johns County Pier

Historic City News readers and their families will celebrate the new year in seaside style at the St Johns County Pier in St Augustine Beach. “Beach Blast Off” at St Augustine Beach has been voted the No. 1 “Family New Year’s Event” in Florida.

Beach Blast Off runs from 4:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. on December 31st, with the fireworks show taking place at 8:30 p.m., and it’s all FREE – free admission, free satellite parking, and free transportation shuttles.

The music will kick off at 5:00 p.m. with Beach 105.5 playing hits of today and yesterday. At 6:00 p.m., “Hope You’re Happy” will get the party started with New Orleans style jazz, zydeco, and blues. At 7:00 p.m., St Augustine’s favorite band, “Those Guys”, will take the stage and play classic rock hits from the 60’s to today. At 8:00 p.m., the headliner band, “Prom Kings”, will rock out to 80’s hits sure to get everyone dancing. At 8:30 pm, a dazzling fireworks display synchronized to music will blast off. After the fireworks, the “Prom Kings” will reclaim the stage and keep the party going until 10:00 p.m.

Featured at this year’s Beach Blast Off, numerous food and beverage options, live music, a Kids’ Zone, a beer and wine tent benefitting the Vietnam Veterans of America, a novelty booth benefitting the St Francis House, and a spectacular firework show.

There are three bus routes with numerous lots available for guests who wish to park and ride the free shuttle. The ORANGE route includes Anastasia Baptist Church, RB Hunt Elementary, and The St Augustine Amphitheatre; the YELLOW route includes St Anastasia Catholic Church and is handicapped accessible; and the PINK route includes Amici’s Shopping Center. Busses will run from 3:30 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

A change in traffic pattern can be expected around 4:30 p.m. Drivers will not be able to travel east onto SR-A1A from SR-312. Also, only northbound traffic will be allowed on A1A Beach Boulevard past Pope Road and around the bend to Old Beach Road; this traffic will utilize the northbound A1A Beach Boulevard lane. The southbound lane and the center lane will be closed from 4:30 pm – 11 pm to accommodate pedestrians and shuttles.