Arrest Wednesday in 2018 traffic homicide

The Florida Highway Patrol reported the arrest of 24-year-old Iesheia Antonia Logan, who resides at 403 Gunby Circle in Saint Augustine, in connection with a traffic homicide that occurred September 26, 2018. Investigators said that Logan was “under the influence of alcoholic beverages” — testing 0.202 g/100 mL of blood.

The Office of RJ Larizza, State Attorney for the 7th Judicial Circuit in St Augustine, informed Historic City News that Logan was arrested on a warrant from Circuit Court and booked into the St Johns County Detention Facility shortly after midnight this morning.

Logan, who is reportedly employed as a resident assistant at Sabal Palms Assisted Living, remains in custody at this hour in lieu of a $155,000 bond. She has already made her first appearance before Judge Alexander Christine and is expected to return to court for arraignment later this month.

Charges in this case include separate counts of driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcoholic beverages, causing or contributing to the cause of the death of a human being, causing or contributing to causing serious bodily injury to Deniyah Ricks, causing damage to the person or property of Charles Mason, and knowingly driving a motor vehicle while her driver’s license was canceled, suspended or revoked.

Troopers investigating the homicide said that on Wednesday, September 26, 2018, at 9:00 p.m., Logan was driving a 2007 Nissan Altima 4-door sedan westbound on King Street Extension when she failed to come to a complete stop for the sign at the intersection of North Holmes Boulevard.

Logan attempted an improper left turn, crashing into the front bumper of a 2017 Chevrolet Colorado driven by Charles Mason Jr. Both vehicles came to final rest facing northwest in the middle of the intersection and on the west shoulder. The left front tire and fender of Logan’s vehicle were damaged in the collision. There was no word on the extent of damages to the second vehicle.

Logan’s sister, Deniyah Ricks, was the front-seat passenger in the Nissan at the time of the crash. Ricks was reported to be 20-weeks pregnant; however, internal injuries suffered during the collision resulted in the death of her unborn child.

Offense levels and bond amounts set on these charges include; DUI causing death, a second-degree felony, 75,000; DUI causing serious bodily injury (enhanced) a third-degree felony, 25,000; DUI with person or property damage (enhanced) a first-degree misdemeanor, 2,500; driving while license canceled, suspended or revoked a second-degree misdemeanor, 2,500; aggravated battery (deadly weapon) a second-degree felony, 50,000.