Holiday Regatta of Lights Boat Parade in Matanzas Bay

St Augustine Yacht Club Commodore, Barbara Dolan, announced to local Historic City News reporters that there are still a couple of days left to register your vessel and participate in this year’s Regatta of Lights.

The annual lighted boat parade is a holiday tradition that takes place on the second Saturday of December. This year’s celebration will commence with canon fire from the Castillo de San Marcos National Monument at 6:00 p.m.

“Whether you enjoy the parade from the seawall or take a stroll across the bridge, you won’t want to miss it,” Dolan told local reporters. “Decorate your boat and join us on the water north of the Bridge of Lions this Saturday, December 14, 2019.”

If you would like to participate, download the entry form​ and return it to the club, or complete the online registration form. Immediately following the parade, there is an awards dinner at the club for participating boaters.

There is no registration fee, and everyone is welcome. St Augustine area sailboats, trawlers, sport-fishing and other vessels are invited to participate by decorating with holiday lights and seasonal trimmings. Cruise along the Matanzas Bayfront this Saturday beginning at 6:00 p.m.