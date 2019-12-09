Eight local arts organizations receive Cultural Council grants

Christina Parrish Stone, St Johns Cultural Council Executive Director, reported to Historic City News today the names of eight local arts organizations selected to receive Fall 2019 State of the Arts grants.

These grants, presented twice each year, are available through funds raised by the sale of Florida’s “State of the Arts” specialty license plates. In St Johns County alone, more than $100,000 of support has been awarded to arts organizations and individual artists locally.

The most recent grantees are:

South Woods Elementary School – SOTA funds will allow South Woods Elementary School students to create two murals on campus during the 2019-2020 school year, under the direction of teacher Sarah Wisniewski.

St Photios Foundation – The St Photios Foundation will use SOTA funds to support the presentation of a year-long photography exhibition opening in January, 2020. “Photographic Hierarchy on Mount Athos 1969-2001” features the work of prominent Greek photographer Costas Balafas.

Limelight Theatre – The Limelight Theatre will provide directorial support for the production of the Florida School for the Deaf and Blind’s May 2020 musical. This SOTA grant will fund artist fees.

Compassionate St Augustine – Compassionate St Augustine has partnered with Romanza to present two performances of British actor Tim Marriott’s award winning play “Mengele” in 2020. SOTA funds will provide a stipend for a local actress selected to appear opposite Marriott.

Old City Drum Corps – This SOTA grant will fund equipment for the Old City Drum Corps, to support both training of local performers and free public performances.

Artists Cultural Education (“ACE Arts”) – ACE Arts has partnered with St Luke’s AME Church and other West St Augustine organizations to present ten weeks of free art classes for neighborhood youth. This grant will pay local artists to design, equip and teach these classes.

St Augustine Ballet – SOTA grant funds will help the St Augustine Ballet purchase a new marley performance floor to be utilized in the presentation of this year’s Nutcracker. The performance floor will be available for use by other dance organizations in the community.

Council on Aging, St Johns County – The Council on Aging has partnered with the Players Community Senior Center to present a six week “Health and Rhythm Drumming Circle” for senior citizens. SOTA funds will pay for instructor fees.

St Johns Cultural Council congratulates all of our grantees and is thankful for our hard-working SOTA grant panel and for every individual who purchases a State of the Arts license plate to support this important initiative.

The St Johns Cultural Council is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to supporting local artists and arts organizations and to promoting St Johns County as a premiere destination for travelers interested in arts, culture and heritage tourism.