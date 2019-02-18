Let voters decide on term limits for local politicians

This Wednesday, February 20th, the Florida State House Oversight and Transparency committee is voting to put term limits for school board members on the ballot. Historic City News readers can support HJR 229 which will give Florida voters the chance to stop career politicians.

These are local positions. It is insane to give them a longer-term limit than the president of the United States, who may only serve 8 years. Governor DeSantis is one of our biggest allies in this fight. He is a strong advocate for 8-year school board limits.

The City of St Augustine has been fighting the negative consequences of local commissioners who currently have no term limits. Look no further than Nancy Sikes-Kline or Leanna Freeman for glaring examples of what can happen if you don’t regularly flush the politician pool. If a school board member or other local official says they need more than 8 years to get the job done, then they shouldn’t have run in the first place.

Many lawmakers will feel tempted to change the bill from an 8-year term limit to a 12-year term limit. That would be unacceptable, and we can’t let it happen.

This is a new committee with different members. Even if you have acted on this issue recently, please do so again. Let them know how important school board term limits are.

As these bills move forward in the process, we will be providing you updates as well as opportunities to contact your legislators and get involved.

Remember: National Term Limits Day is February 27th