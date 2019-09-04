Letter: American Legion delivers 100-years of service

Eric West
St Johns County, FL

Dear Historic City News editor:

At the end of last month, I was able to attend the 101st American Legion Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana.  It was an honor to be there and see all the Legionnaires. 

I particularly enjoyed meeting so many other people who are concerned with the veteran community.  It was really inspiring to meet people who do so much to help our veterans.

I met spouses, Auxiliary members, and Sons of the American Legion members, too.  I saw old friends, made some new ones, and was able to make some great new connections.

Here are a few of the major accomplishments of the American Legion over the years:

  • The American Legion helped to form the US Veterans Administration in 1921
  • Legionnaires helped design and codify the “American Flag Code” in 1923
  • Members created the American Legion Baseball program in 1925
  • The Legion helped to create the GI Bill of Rights in 1943
  • Helped to establish the “Post 9/11 Veterans Educational Assistance Act” in 2008

More great things are sure to be accomplished by the Legion in the years to come, and I will always be proud to be a supporter.

The American Legion was chartered and incorporated by Congress in 1919 as a patriotic veterans organization devoted to mutual helpfulness.

