Letter: American Legion delivers 100-years of service
Eric West
St Johns County, FL
Dear Historic City News editor:
At the end of last month, I was able to attend the 101st American Legion Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana. It was an honor to be there and see all the Legionnaires.
I particularly enjoyed meeting so many other people who are concerned with the veteran community. It was really inspiring to meet people who do so much to help our veterans.
I met spouses, Auxiliary members, and Sons of the American Legion members, too. I saw old friends, made some new ones, and was able to make some great new connections.
Here are a few of the major accomplishments of the American Legion over the years:
- The American Legion helped to form the US Veterans Administration in 1921
- Legionnaires helped design and codify the “American Flag Code” in 1923
- Members created the American Legion Baseball program in 1925
- The Legion helped to create the GI Bill of Rights in 1943
- Helped to establish the “Post 9/11 Veterans Educational Assistance Act” in 2008
More great things are sure to be accomplished by the Legion in the years to come, and I will always be proud to be a supporter.
The American Legion was chartered and incorporated by Congress in 1919 as a patriotic veterans organization devoted to mutual helpfulness.
