Letter: American Legion delivers 100-years of service

Eric West

St Johns County, FL

Dear Historic City News editor:

At the end of last month, I was able to attend the 101st American Legion Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana. It was an honor to be there and see all the Legionnaires.

I particularly enjoyed meeting so many other people who are concerned with the veteran community. It was really inspiring to meet people who do so much to help our veterans.

I met spouses, Auxiliary members, and Sons of the American Legion members, too. I saw old friends, made some new ones, and was able to make some great new connections.

Here are a few of the major accomplishments of the American Legion over the years:

The American Legion helped to form the US Veterans Administration in 1921

Legionnaires helped design and codify the “American Flag Code” in 1923

Members created the American Legion Baseball program in 1925

The Legion helped to create the GI Bill of Rights in 1943

Helped to establish the “Post 9/11 Veterans Educational Assistance Act” in 2008

More great things are sure to be accomplished by the Legion in the years to come, and I will always be proud to be a supporter.

The American Legion was chartered and incorporated by Congress in 1919 as a patriotic veterans organization devoted to mutual helpfulness.