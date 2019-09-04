Hurricane Dorian’s greatest potential impact on St Johns County has passed

Effective 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 4, the curfew and mandatory evacuation orders enacted in St. Johns County in response to Hurricane Dorian are rescinded.

Historic City News readers are encouraged to drive with caution as isolated areas may still have standing water causing them to be impassable and may be restricted by emergency services.

Additionally, all St. Johns County government offices including those under the Board of County Commissioners, the City of St. Augustine, the City of St. Augustine Beach, the Supervisor of Elections, Clerk of Courts, Tax Collector, Property Appraiser, and St. Johns County schools will reopen on Friday, September 6.

With the evacuation order lifted, all emergency shelters will also begin demobilization efforts at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, September 4.

The following household garbage, recycling, and yard debris schedules have been updated for Thursday, September 5 and Friday, September 6 to include those residents who did not receive services on Wednesday, September 4 due to Hurricane Dorian.

Thursday, September 5

Residents who normally have household garbage collections services on Wednesday and Thursday will have their garbage collected on Thursday, September 5. There will be no make-up days for recycling and yard waste collections for Wednesday or Thursday as these services will resume next week.

Friday, September 6

Residents will receive their regularly scheduled household garbage, recycling, and yard debris collection services.