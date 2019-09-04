Utility companies report fewer power outages than originally expected

As Hurricane Dorian heads north, Florida Power & Light Company is working to restore power for customers impacted by the storm’s outer bands. Historic City News was informed earlier today that the company had restored more than 150,000 outages since the storm started moving up Florida’s east coast.

FPL was prepared for a more direct hit, securing about 16,000 workers from other companies in the days ahead of Dorian’s arrival. Duke Energy, another electric utility, brought in more than 4,300 outside workers to deal with the possibility that Hurricane Dorian would make landfall in Florida.

As it stands, FPL said, “the peak number of outages at any given time has been just over 11,000, with the average customer restored in just over an hour.”

Today, Duke Energy said it “right-sized” its personnel resources and sent most outside workers home. The company reported to Historic City News that they have kept about 2,200 crew members and contractors on hand in Florida to deal with any outages caused by the storm.

As of 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, Dorian, a Category 2 hurricane, was about 90 miles northeast of Daytona Beach. Florida Power & Light Company cautions customers living north of Indian River County to “remain prepared” for a power outage over the next 24-hours.

Forecasters still expect the storm to climb the coast and turn north this evening. The storm shouldn’t make landfall but will continue to deliver tropical-storm-force winds to the mainland.

St Augustine reported 5″ of rainfall at Northeast Florida Regional Airport today. Parts of Northeast Florida saw 4 to 6 inches of rain from the storm and most of Northeast Florida experienced 2 to 4 inches Wednesday.

FPL is the utility provider for approximately 10 million Floridians, 4 million of whom were in areas affected by Dorian’s outer bands.