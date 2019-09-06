FDOT road repairs and maintenance report

Historic City News was notified by Florida Department of Transportation Public Information Officer, Allen Nelson, that traffic will be impacted at the following St Augustine and St Johns County locations where roadwork is being conducted.

Be alert to lane closures and temporary detours, as well as increased congestion in these areas. FDOT employees and contractors will be working on the roadways and need your full attention.

May Street (434556-1 & 210452-4)

Nighttime lane closures Sunday through Sunday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the intersection project.

Race Track Road over I-95

Daytime lane closures Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for routine overpass maintenance.

San Marco Avenue from Nelmar Avenue to Dufferin Street (434556-1 & 210452-4)

Nighttime lane closures Sunday through Sunday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the intersection project.

State Road 206 at the Crescent Beach Bridge (430449-2-52-01)

Daytime lane closures Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. for bridge repairs.

U.S. 1 from State Road 206 to the Flagler County line (437617-1)

Daytime lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for removal of the top layer of asphalt and resurfacing and drainage work.

U.S. 1 from Dismukes Street to West San Carlos Avenue (434556-1 & 210452-4)

Daytime lane closures Sunday through Sunday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the intersection project.

West San Carlos Avenue (434556-1 & 210452-4)

Nighttime lane closures Sunday through Sunday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the intersection project.