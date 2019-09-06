Public Notice of Pollution – St Johns County

Pursuant to Section 403.077, F.S., the Florida Department of Environmental Protection informed local Historic City News reporters that they have received the following Public Notice of Pollution for a reportable release that occurred within St Johns County.

St Johns County Environmental Division Manager Tony Cubbedge completed his initial report of the incident on Friday, September 6th. The incident, State Watch Office Case Number: 20195167, reportedly began at about 9:30 a.m. on Friday Morning and ended about 1 hour later.

“An air release valve failed resulting in about 8,000 gallons of wastewater being released into a wooded area on County property. A portion of the release flowed into a storm drain. The pond system was not discharging so no surface waters impacted,” Cubbedge said in his initial report.

The area was sanitized, warning signs placed at the site and ponds, and water quality monitoring has begun. We recovered 16,500 gallons from the ditches, wooded area, and storm drain. This was a mix of stormwater and wastewater.

“We will monitor the water quality at the pond system and follow up with reports to FDEP Jacksonville,” Cubbedge said.

St Johns County was the only county affected by the incident, the report notes said.

Lat: 29.800421009269385, Long: -81.31394186750478

Added information on this incident may be available. The name of the incident is “E Watson Rd” and the reporting agency is Anastasia Island Waste Water Treatment, 860 W 16th Street, St Augustine FL 32080.