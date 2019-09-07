Early morning crash leaves driver dead at the scene

Florida Highway Patrol District Sergeant Michael Quade reported to Historic City News that only minutes after 1:00 a.m. this morning, 37-year-old William Earl Carden of Palm Coast, was killed in a single-vehicle accident on Interstate 95.

Carden was driving a 2002 Mitsubishi Montero, northbound on I-95 approaching the exit ramp to Palm Coast Parkway. At the last minute, he cut off another vehicle by swerving onto the exit ramp near mile-marker 289.

According to the crash report, the driver overcorrected to his left, causing the vehicle to spin counterclockwise onto the grassy shoulder. The Montero overturned a number of times before coming to a final rest on its roof, facing south.

Carden was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. No other vehicles or persons were injured. The investigation is continuing to determine what caused the driver’s actions.