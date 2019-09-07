No tickets for expired parking in St Augustine this weekend

The City of St Augustine reported to Historic City News that they would like to encourage visitors to return downtown now that Hurricane Dorian is gone. As an incentive, the City has suspended parking enforcement until Monday.

The “Free Parking” offer applies to all city-metered on-street spaces and parking lots.

Caution, this does not mean that you cannot receive a ticket at all. Free parking does not exempt vehicles that are illegally parked; such as parking in loading or “no parking” zones, along yellow curbs, taxicab stands, residential parking or privately managed lots.

The Historic Downtown Parking Facility will continue to charge $15.00 per vehicle entry; however, residents with a ParkNow Card pay only $3.00.