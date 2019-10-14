Letter: Support American Exceptionalism through Guardians of American History

Jeffrey Kottkamp

17th Lt. Governor of Florida

Dear Historic City News editor:

I find that many children in our public schools are not being taught about American Exceptionalism.

They don’t learn that our nation is the first nation in the history of humankind to declare in our founding documents that regardless of where you come from or who your parents are — all people are equal.

They don’t learn that our nation is built on the belief that every man, woman and child has certain natural rights — freedom of speech, freedom of religion, freedom of the press, freedom of assembly; and, more importantly, that those rights are not given to us by government — they are granted to us by God.

Instead of teaching our children that America has been a beacon of hope, liberty and opportunity for people from all around the world from the time Pedro Menendez settled St Augustine in 1565 until today, many children are being taught revisionist history that promotes division and disdain for our country rather than unity and patriotism.

It is not enough that some people want to re-write history, there are now those that want to erase history altogether. They do this by defacing, damaging and even destroying historical monuments that have been put in place to keep history alive.

The destruction of historical monuments and memorials is on the rise. Just last month, about 130 U.S. flags at a historically black cemetery in Ormond Beach were broken and burned. In May of this year, U.S. flags at the Bradenton Veterans Park were knocked to the ground, damaged, and a sculpture in Winter Park honoring the Tuskegee Airmen was destroyed. There are countless examples of historic monuments being vandalized in Florida with virtually no repercussions. Most of these despicable acts go unpunished.

We can no longer stand by and allow those who have nothing but disdain for our great nation to re-write our history. Guardians of American History was created to fight back, stop these attacks on our historic monuments, and preserve our history. The first step is to work with the Florida Legislature to enact enhanced penalties for anyone that damages or destroys historical monuments. Memorials honoring our veterans, police, firefighters and others who have served and sacrificed must be protected.

Help Guardians of American History, Inc. by adding your signature to their online petition to protect our historical monuments, preserve the memory of our fallen heroes, and safeguard the history of America and our great state.

