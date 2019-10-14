National holiday allows for free parking in areas downtown

While October 14 is a nationally recognized Monday holiday for the observance of Columbus Day, offices for the City of St. Augustine will remain open for business.

As with all national holidays, there is no charge for parking in metered on-street spaces and parking lots managed by the city.

Parking will be enforced for all vehicles parked illegally including in areas reserved for delivery, franchised sightseeing vehicles or taxis, or vehicles on sidewalks or against yellow curbs.

The cost of parking in the Historic Downtown Parking Facility remains unchanged.

Like this: Like Loading...