Regular city commission meeting begins at 5:00 p.m.

The St. Augustine City Commission will convene its regular meeting on Monday, October 14th starting at 5:00 p.m. in the Alcazar Room, City Hall, 75 King Street. Arrive early to claim your free parking space and a seat, as tonight’s agenda will attract a larger than average crowd of active citizens.

Under Items of Great Public Importance, there will be a discussion and direction given regarding amending the City Charter to provide a residency requirement for city commissioners of no more than one year, to change seat three to a four-year term, and to allow the mayor and vice-mayor to be elected by commissioners.

The agenda also includes two items under General Public Presentations that may be of particular interest to Historic City News readers.

A presentation by Stanley Paris, Ph.D. and the St. Augustine Yacht Club regarding a proposal to donate property at 110 Carver St. East to the city to be used as a sailing center.

A request for vesting determination regarding the Santa Maria Restaurant for the owner.

Other items include consideration of resolutions to allow the city manager to close certain streets for certain events, to extend the Nights of Lights until February 2, 2020, and a discussion and direction regarding possible codification of short-term (vacation) rental regulations based on the Short Term Rental Committee’s recommendations.

The meeting will be streamed live at www.CityStAugTV.com where it will be available for on-demand viewing the following day.

