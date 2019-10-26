Marine rescue extracts ill patient from shrimp boat in heavy seas

Historic City News received word that in cooperation between the US Coast Guard, St Johns County Fire Rescue and the St Augustine Fire Department, a shrimper at sea, about a mile offshore, was able to be successfully airlifted from harm’s way.

The serious medical emergency was reported yesterday evening during heavy seas that precluded the possibility of transferring the patient, according to information available from St Johns County Fire Rescue Marine 12.

“The shrimp boat could not safely navigate the St Augustine inlet due to low tide,” a spokesman from the St Augustine Fire Department reported.

A US Coast Guard helicopter responded from Savannah to assist crews who reached the vessel. Officers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission and sheriff’s deputies stood by to assist and relay critical information to the Coast Guard.

Paramedics made their way onboard and initiated lifesaving measures. Once the patient was stabilized, an emergency helicopter lift was provided.

Coast Guard personnel were able to hoist and transport the patient to Flagler Hospital in St Augustine without further incident.

