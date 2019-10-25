Easements needed to re-nourish South Ponte Vedra and Vilano beaches

St. Johns County has partnered with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the State of Florida to restore and rebuild South Ponte Vedra Beach and Vilano Beach. Now is the time for the community to join the partnership and take the final step to deliver new sand to these beaches.

Representatives from St Johns County are working to secure easements from owners of oceanfront properties located generally between the Serenata Beach Club and Nease Beachfront Park that will allow the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to restore the beach and conduct future restorations and emergency repairs. Additionally, the County is also seeking temporary easements from property owners between Nease Beachfront Park and the inlet that will allow a pipe to be placed on the beach for a few months to deliver the sand.

If the easements are obtained, the $144-million-dollar investment will deliver more than four million cubic yards of sand to the north beaches over the next 50-years for recreational use, shoreline and home protection, and to further secure SR-A1A.

Easements must be obtained by December 31, 2019, for the project to proceed on schedule and for the beaches to be nourished in 2020.

St. Johns County mailed easement packets to eligible oceanfront property owners and is hosting the following community meetings to provide additional information and accept signed easements:

• October 30 / 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. / GTM NERR Visitor Center, 505 Guana River Road, Ponte Vedra Beach, 32082

• November 20 / 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. / NS Community Center, 120 Meadow Avenue, Vilano 32084

• November 21 / 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. / GTM NERR Visitor Center, 505 Guana River Road, Ponte Vedra Beach, 32082

If you are an oceanfront property owner along this shoreline and have questions, did not receive your packet, or need assistance completing your easement documents, please contact St. Johns County at 904.209.0760 or by e-mail, jjolley@sjcfl.us

Like this: Like Loading...