Details released in fatal vehicle-vs-bicycle crash in St Johns County

This afternoon, Troop G Sergeant Lance Foureau provided an update to a traffic fatality initially reported to Historic City News several weeks ago. The delayed report detailed the observations of Crash Investigator Christopher Bonadie at the scene of a vehicle-vs-bicycle collision that sent an experienced bicyclist and competitive athlete to the hospital, where he later died.

According to the report, 34-year-old Patricia Marie Carmo of Palm Coast was driving a 2017 Honda CRV, traveling southbound on SR-A1A.

A bicyclist, 61-year-old David Lawrence Kroupa of St Augustine, was also traveling southbound on the right roadway shoulder, ahead of Carmo’s Honda. As he approached Seascape Circle, at about 6:53 a.m. on September 24, 2019, Kroupa veered left and passed onto the roadway where he collided with the motor vehicle.

Homicide Investigator Timothy Scott reported that the bicyclist was thrown from his bike and came to a final rest in the northbound right turn lane. Kroupa was transported by air ambulance to the Orange Park Medical Center Trauma Unit. On October 1, 2019 he succumbed to his injuries and died at the hospital.

Carmo was transported to Flagler Hospital for additional medical treatment. She had no passengers in the car with her.

The Kroupa family said that David was almost home, returning from his morning ride. His true passion was running, winning countless races that included 5Ks, marathons, and everything in-between. He competed in almost every state, including Alaska and Hawaii, and was fond of saying “almost 150,000 miles on these legs”. He became a triathlete, then a duathlete, and he also became a competitive cyclist, riding thousands of miles.

