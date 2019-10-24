More time for inmate-gang member who threatened to kill family of federal prosecutor

Historic City News was informed that U.S. District Judge Brian J. Davis, in Jacksonville, has sentenced 25-year-old Dylan Ray Langley of Fort Myers, to serve two more years and six months in federal prison for using of the U.S. Mail to threaten to injure an officer of the United States. Langley pled guilty on June 19, 2019.

According to court documents, the United States Attorney for the Middle District of Florida, Maria Chapa Lopez, reported that while serving a state prison sentence for armed robbery, Langley mailed a letter to an Assistant United States Attorney. In his letter, Langley threatened to kill the prosecutor as revenge for his having prosecuted Langley’s “brother.” He also made serious threats against the prosecutor’s family. When interviewed by federal agents, Langley admitted that he had sent the letter and intended to carry out his threats.

He explained that the letter’s mention of a “brother” did not refer to any biological brother, but rather a fellow gang member. Langley changed his story after an agent told him that if a state prisoner commits, and is convicted of, a federal crime, the prisoner must serve his state sentence first. Only then would he begin serving his federal sentence.

During a second interview with agents, Langley claimed that he never intended to carry out the threat and that he mistakenly believed that threatening a federal official would result in him being moved from state custody into federal custody.

This case was investigated by Federal Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. Marshals Service, and the Florida Department of Corrections. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Michael J. Coolican.

