Mickler’s Landing Beachfront Park will be open on weekends only

A ban on use of the public parking lot and walkover, as well as all related facilities at Mickler’s Landing Beachfront Park, began yesterday and will continue weekdays through February 2020, according to a notice received by Historic City News last week.

St Johns County reported that the facilities will be closed to the public during each week while a beach restoration project is completed. Visitors are encouraged to exercise caution when visiting Mickler’s Landing Beach during this time as heavy equipment will be present on the beach until restoration efforts are complete.

A County spokesman told local reporters that the down-time will be used to construct some other improvements in the area of the beach parking lot, including new restroom facilities, showers, and changing rooms.

To find information on other St. Johns County beach access points, please visit www.sjcfl.us/beaches.

