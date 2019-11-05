Northeast Florida Road and Lane Closures November 2-8 2019

Historic City News is informed weekly about road and lane closures in Northeast Florida from the District Two offices of the Florida Department of Transportation. Florida’s transportation system improvement needs exceed available funding, compelling news readers to keep watch over how our limited transportation resources are invested.

Northeast Florida is home to more than 1.9 million residents who depend on a well-maintained transportation system. Road repairs must be completed in the most strategic, effective and efficient manner possible. Travelers on the state highway system log more than 43.2 million miles daily.

Our area is served by two deep-water ports, three major railroad lines, and 144 public and private airports. Two major transit authorities, assisted by the Florida Department of Transportation, operate in District Two; spanning 18-counties covering nearly 12,000 square miles.

As you pass by construction involving road and lane closures, please be extra careful. Arrive Alive.

I-95 over the CSX railroad (1.2 miles north of U.S. 1)

Nighttime lane closures Monday through Wednesday from 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. for routine overpass maintenance.

I-95 over the FEC railroad (1.2 miles north of State Road 207)

Nighttime lane closures Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. for routine overpass maintenance.

I-95 over State Road 207

Nighttime lane closures Monday from 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. for routine overpass maintenance.

May Street (434556-1 & 210452-4)

Nighttime lane closures Sunday through Sunday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the intersection project.

San Marco Avenue from Nelmar Avenue to Dufferin Street (434556-1 & 210452-4)

Nighttime lane closures Sunday through Sunday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the intersection project.

State Road A1A from Broken Pottery Road to Guana River Road

Daytime lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for tree trimming.

State Road A1A from Old Quarry Road to Pope Road

Daytime lane closures Sunday through Thursday from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. for utility pole replacements.

State Road A1A from Beach Boulevard to Madrid Street

Daytime lane closures Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for utility work.

State Road 13 from Collier Road to Florence Cove Road

Daytime lane clsoures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for shoulder repairs.

State Road 16 from World Golf Village to County Road 16A (437630-1-52-01)

Daytime lane closures Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for street light foundation construction.

State Road 206 at the Crescent Beach Bridge (430449-2-52-01)

Daytime lane closures Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. for bridge repairs.

U.S. 1 over Oyster Creek

Daytime lane closures Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for routine bridge maintenance.

U.S. 1 at Las Calinas Boulevard

Daytime lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for construction of a new access.

U.S. 1 from State Road 206 to the Flagler County line (437617-1)

Daytime lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for removal of the top layer of asphalt and resurfacing and drainage work.

U.S. 1 from Dismukes Street to West San Carlos Avenue (434556-1)

Daytime lane closures Sunday through Sunday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the intersection project.

West San Carlos Avenue (434556-1 & 210452-4)

Nighttime lane closures Sunday through Sunday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the intersection project.

