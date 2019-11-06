Florida Supreme Court to clarify voting rights for felons

The Florida Supreme Court is hearing arguments today on whether felons can be kept from voting if they haven’t paid fines, fees and restitution. Historic City News has learned that lawyers for Governor Ron DeSantis and other state officials, as well as those arguing on behalf of felons seeking their voting rights, are appearing before the court on Wednesday, November 6, 2019.

Last year, voters in Florida approved a constitutional amendment restoring voting rights to most felons who have “completed their sentences”.

But the Legislature passed a bill requiring that “all financial obligations” related to their sentences be paid before rights could be restored. DeSantis supported and signed the bill.

Advocates for felons sued the state saying the law implementing the amendment was equivalent to a poll tax.

DeSantis asked the Supreme Court to clarify the legality of the amendment.

