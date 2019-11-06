Republican Boot Camp kick off meeting tonight

The Hilton Garden Inn, located in Palm Coast, will be the scene tonight, when the Flagler County Republican Club kicks off Bob’s Boot Camp on November 6th, according to an announcement received by Historic City News from club president, Danielle Anderson.

Republican readers are invited to join the Club tonight for an interactive night of election season training; including a focus on voter outreach, making the switch, and, how to communicate with the community while volunteering.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. tonight. The training event starts at 6:00 p.m.

Live role play, with a few surprises in the mix, promises that you won’t want to miss this kick off to the four-part series. This meeting is open to registered Republicans, ONLY.

