Lt Col Oliver North guest for Flagler sheriff campaign event

Flagler County sheriff Rick Staly has invited Historic City News readers to support his re-election campaign this Saturday, November 9th, with special guest Lt Colonel Oliver North (Ret).

Tim & Lisa Phillips and Todd & Debbie Phillips are hosting two fundraising events; a private reception event with Lt. Colonel North and Sheriff Staly at the Phillips Ranch Lodge, located at 14750 CR-305 in Bunnell from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Recommended minimum contribution $500.00.

Then, from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., there will be a general reception at the arena. Recommended minimum contribution $100.00.

R.S.V.P. requested to rick@rickstaly.com or 386-227-7849

Like this: Like Loading...