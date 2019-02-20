Moderated Town Hall meeting to discuss pay-to-park program

On February 28, 2019, Historic City News readers are invited to attend a Town Hall meeting being held by St Augustine Beach Mayor Undine C. George in the “Flagler A” conference room at the Courtyard by Marriott Hotel.

The purpose of this meeting is to discuss the future of the pay-to-park program at the Beach. According to Mayor George, the discussion will focus on sustainable ways to address the City’s parking needs.

“This meeting will be moderated by Police Commander Lee Ashlock and attended by City Manager Max Royle and Police Chief Robert Hardwick,” Communications & Events Coordinator Cindy Walker told local reporters. “The meeting is open to the public and the public is invited and encouraged to present constructive solutions, and alternatives.”

Discussion points will include, but are not limited to:

parking zones

methods of payment

hours of enforcement

the possibility of using a mobile app

parking violation fines

protecting the neighborhoods from overflow parking

hourly cost of parking for St Augustine Beach residents

cost of parking for St Augustine Beach residents discounts for St Augustine and St Johns County residents

discounts for employees working in the City of St Augustine Beach

other solutions to the budget issue, and more

If you plan to attend the 5:30 p.m. meeting, the conference room is located on the north side of the building and has its own parking and entrance at 605 A1A Beach Boulevard in St Augustine Beach. Seating is limited and there will be no outside seating available.

A computer and projector will be available; however, PowerPoint presentations must be on a flash drive.