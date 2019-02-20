Northeast Florida region Road Rangers Program expands with new sponsor

The Florida Department of Transportation announced to Historic City News local reporters that State Farm is the new sponsor of the “Road Rangers” service patrol in the Northeast Florida Region; including St Johns and four surrounding counties.

The FDOT Road Rangers help to reduce congestion and enhance safety on Florida’s roadways by proactively patrolling the highways, responding to crashes, changing a flat tire, jump-starting a car, providing a small amount of gasoline, and making small safety repairs. The patrol will also provide traffic control for scene stabilization, deliver an initial maintenance response helping with debris clean up, spill control, and communicating with law enforcement agencies regarding incidents.

“This specialized patrol performs a vital service, keeping traffic moving by assisting drivers in times of need, alleviating congestion, reducing pollution and more importantly, helping prevent secondary crashes,” said FDOT Secretary Kevin Thibault. “The Florida DOT Road Rangers, with their sponsorship from State Farm, are expected to assist more than 20,000 travelers in northeast Florida this year alone.”

Ed Gold from State Farm said this program embodies the company’s “good neighbor” philosophy. He told local reporters that State Farm has made a commitment to auto safety while helping people recover from the unexpected which is the heart of the State Farm mission.